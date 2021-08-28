UK food industry asks government to introduce new visas for workers as labor shortage deepens | business news





The UK food and beverage sector has called for a temporary visa class to be established for workers in urgent need, such as truck drivers.

A new cross-industry report urges the government to enact a so-called COVID-19 recovery visa, which will last for 12 months, to help alleviate the manpower shortage that is causing severe disruption to the UK economy.

This summer, the UK’s supply chain was upended by a number of factors, including labor shortages, new immigration regulations and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Supermarkets and restaurants have been hit hardest, with chains like Nando’s having to temporarily close 50 stores due to a chicken shortage.

The report was led by the National Farmers’ Union and signed by 12 industry groups.

The document was sent to government ministers on Friday to show how the pandemic and post-Brexit immigration policies in the UK will affect key workforce recruitment.

Currently, the average vacancy rate is 13% and there are approximately 500,000 vacancies across the food and beverage business.

The report also urges the government to commit to regular seasonal worker initiatives for UK fruit and vegetable harvesters and to initiate an urgent review by the Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC) of the impact of halting free movement to the food and agricultural sector. In the same way you do for adult social welfare.

The president of the Co-operative Group, which owns a co-op retail chain, told a newspaper this week that the food shortages hitting the country were the worst he had ever seen.

Some supermarkets and suppliers are struggling to meet demand during the coronavirus pandemic after many HGV drivers from EU countries have left the UK and never returned.

“For the past 18 months, food and agricultural companies have been working hard to keep their shelves and refrigerators full of nutritious and affordable food. There is a shortage of manpower,” said Tom Bradshaw, NFU’s Vice President.

“Agricultural enterprises have done their best to recruit employees domestically, but because their labor pools are so limited, even increasingly competitive wages have little effect and instead only increase the cost of production,” he added.

