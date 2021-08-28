Plastic forks and plates face full UK ban following stringent environmental targets





Plastic forks and plates have been fixed in stalls and picnics for decades. However, plastic plates and cutlery may now be banned as the government plans to meet its ambitious environmental goals.

The fall consultation will propose a ban on single-use plastic items and polystyrene cups, a move that could pave the way for a broader polystyrene ban in the future.

Expected to take effect in April 2023, these changes will accelerate the widespread transition to wooden cutlery and paper plates.

Major events and festivals, including Glastonbury and Latitude, have already banned single-use plastics and are being phased out at National Trust properties and RHS events as well.

The announcement follows the previous ban on plastic straws, agitators and swabs that went into effect last October and forms part of the government’s goal to end all “avoidable” plastic waste by 2042.

They are most often used once and thrown away, and are also harmful to wildlife.

A 2015 study found that plastic cutlery is one of the items most likely to be mistaken for food and accidentally consumed by wildlife, while polystyrene is not easily recycled and breaks down into small pieces that are difficult to collect and dump on beaches and at sea. loses.

Single-use plastics are considered detrimental to wildlife health when ingested, and studies have shown that they affect reproductive and digestive health.

don’t go far enough

Details will be finalized as part of the consultation, but it is understood that the movement will include consumer purchases of these items and their use in catering and food service.

The government estimates that 1.1 billion disposable plates and 4.3 billion disposable tableware are used each year in the UK.

Environmentalists have welcomed the move, but some say it’s not enough. This follows a similar ban from the EU that took effect in July.

