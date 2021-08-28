Uber and UK Union urge competitors to follow driver’s rights lawsuit





Uber has called for stricter regulations on its competitors in the UK after a recent meeting with the unions representing drivers in the UK.

This week, Uber met with the GMB union to further discuss the May agreement, which would have around 70,000 drivers joining the union. The move follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling in February that Uber drivers are not contractors.

The ruling considered Uber drivers as workers, which, although not quite the same as employees, grants drivers benefits such as vacation pay and pension contributions and a minimum wage.

After this week’s meeting, Uber has repeatedly urged other ride-hailing companies to comply with the Supreme Court ruling.

In an interview last month, Jamie Heywood, Ubers’ Nordic general manager, told British rivals they should follow these rules as well. He added that Uber plans to only work with GMB and not with other unions in the UK on driver representation issues.

GMB has agreed to that route and is urging Uber’s rivals to follow suit and give drivers more rights. According to the unions, this equates to around 200,000 drivers in the UK.

“People change,” a GMB official told Sky News about why GMB worked with Uber, which has been regularly criticized for workers’ rights.

“If you look at most of the leading companies in the world today, you may have questioned some practices when they were founded,” he said.

“We don’t want to race to the bottom, we want to race to the top,” he added.

But Uber’s rhetoric has faced criticism. ADCU, the coalition behind the legal action that ultimately led to the reclassification of Uber drivers in the UK, backed up at a recent meeting between the ride-hailing giant and GMB.

The group said Uber was “not fully complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling” and was targeting drivers’ waiting time between trips. During this period, the driver must be paid, he said, and this period accounts for 40% of the driver’s hours worked.

“This excessive unpaid work has allowed Uber to shorten customer response times while also driving congestion, pollution and poverty for drivers and communities,” he said.

Uber did not respond to requests for comment at the time of the announcement.

