British companies direct to hire British to solve truck driver shortage





UK Employment Updates

Ministers have directed businesses to hire UK-based workers to tackle Britain’s chronic truck driver shortage as hundreds of thousands of Britons prepare to leave their Covid-19 vacation plans.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Friday that foreign labor is “only a short-term and temporary solution” in a letter to business leaders to avoid calls for easing post-Brexit immigration rules to address carrier shortages. .

With vacation plans ending on September 30, Kwarteng instead urged employers to “help many UK-based workers.” [who] We now face an uncertain future and must find new employment opportunities.”

According to a National Statistical Office survey, up to 2 million people were still partially or fully laid off under the government’s job retention plan in early August, some of them likely to start looking for work soon.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also wants jobs to be available when vacation plans on September 30 end. “The labor market is still recovering,” said one government official.

Brexit immigration rules and a truck driver shortage, caused in part by the departure of the British from the industry, have hurt supplies to supermarkets and restaurants. The chaos has escalated as food manufacturers and warehouse operators are short of manpower.

McDonald’s removed milkshakes from its menu this month, Nando was running out of chicken and some supermarkets warned they were at risk of shortages ahead of Christmas.

Industry leaders have called on ministers to add heavy-duty vehicle drivers to the government’s list of short-lived jobs, allowing foreign transporters to be exempt from post-Brexit immigration rules.

However, Kwarteng said in a letter to the British Retail Consortium and Logistics UK seen by the Financial Times that this was only a short-term solution.

He welcomed the move by employers to use “new training plans, hiring incentives, higher salaries and improved working conditions” to address the HGV driver shortage.

Kwarteng also emphasized the government’s efforts in areas such as training, apprenticeships and reforming HGV driver’s licenses to address the issue, but took a hard line against loose immigration rules.

“I’m sure you’ll agree on how we should consider our migration policy, along with the importance of leveraging the domestic workforce and strategies to better ensure quality employment opportunities for UK-based workers,” he wrote. letter.

The National Farmers’ Union and the Food and Drink Federation on Friday urged ministers to introduce a 12-month “Covid recovery visa” to fill short-term jobs, including HGV drivers.

The Federation’s chief executive, Ian Wright, forecasts food inflation to rise by 6 to 9 percent in the fall as wage hikes and supply chain constraints lead to higher prices.

The CBI wants butchers, construction workers, engineers and IT professionals to be added to the short list of occupations exempt from general immigration rules.

However, Interior Minister Pretty Patel is strongly resisting pressure to submit a review to the independent Migration Advisory Committee on what jobs should be on the list starting in April 2022.

Ministers pointed out that the whole of Europe is experiencing a shortage of truck drivers.

However, while they are now resisting more immigration, they have not been completely ruled out. A government official said the ministers would not ease immigration rules for transporters “for the time being.”

suggestion

Another minister said he wanted to see how the vacation plans worked out. “This is not a typical labor market shortage,” the official added.

Kwarteng’s division is working to identify the breadth of the labor shortage. His officials spoke with 60 businesses on Thursday.

The Treasury Department is also working on assessing the extent to which the problem is structural rather than periodic.

Labor business spokeswoman Ed Miliband said the government was “sleeping on work” for failing to prepare for a labor shortage, but did not advocate increasing EU immigration to address the problem.

“Ministers should take urgent action to recruit and train workers to fill the current void, rather than shift responsibilities and responsibilities to businesses,” he said.

