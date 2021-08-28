British Afghans and stranded relatives talk about anguish when it’s time to leave at low tide | Afghanistan





As the last hour available to British officials to rescue people from Afghanistan seems increasingly distant, relatives in Britain increasingly panic as those who fear their lives if left behind are trying to escape. more and more passionate about for them.

The identities of those who spoke to the Guardian are hidden to protect them and their relatives.

An Afghan woman living in the UK said her relatives in Afghanistan worked with the government during Operation NATO. She tried to help British authorities evacuate her family and sought help from local lawmakers, but to no avail.

I cry, I get angry. I am desperate

We didn’t think they would take Kabul so quickly. My family is stuck there. They cannot leave the house. they are so afraid

If something happens to my family, there’s no point in living my life. They keep calling me. This is the first time they have asked me for help with anything and there is nothing I can do for them. I’m really sorry.

They tried twice to get to the airport but couldn’t get through. There were too many people. They tried to spend the night there, but they couldn’t and had to go home.

My mom and sister are scared. They never wanted to leave before. This is my first time and they beg me to do something. It is dangerous because all other relatives live together. My sister asked me what to do. We’re stuck here. What will happen to us? She said everyone will be leaving soon and will be left behind.

I have no choice. They are my family. I can’t put them there. I promised to do everything I could to get them out. I try my best to do something, but no one can help.

I tried to speak to a British lawyer and kept calling the British Government resettlement plan from morning to night to help. I explained everything to them and I didn’t hear anything.

I was told to contact my MP and they said too many times they don’t know when they will be able to bring your family.

A woman who came to Britain from Afghanistan after the US-led invasion and has many relatives in her hometown said her family feared reprisal but there was no way to get them safely.

My relatives are at risk. Everyone is just at home. They locked the door and were afraid to talk to anyone.

Everyone there is at risk. No one is safe. I’m so nervous because it’s such a bad situation. I have one pregnant relative. She is terrified and too afraid to leave the house.

One of her relatives in Afghanistan said:

We are in a critical situation and desperately need help. Me and my family were targeted by the Taliban for what they did with the Afghan government. They try to track down and kill people who worked with the government. Our lives are at risk here in Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/27/uk-afghans-and-stranded-relatives-speak-of-anguish-as-time-to-leave-ebbs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos