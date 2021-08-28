Lotus Ends Partnership with Multiple UK Retailers





Simultaneously with the launch of Emira, Lotus terminated its contracts with several franchised resellers in the UK as part of a “restructuring” of its retail network.

The move has raised concerns that the availability of parts for used Lotus models, already of interest to owners, may be limited.

According to an affected forum post by Maidstone Sports Cars, the listing of businesses that are no longer official Lotus retailers includes Woodbridge’s Hangar 111, Romford’s Rapid Mechanical Services, Crediton’s SJ Sports Cars and at least four additional apparel.

This move came as Lotus sought to centralize its after-sales product. This is an initiative that forms part of an important modernization push for the Geely-owned Norfolk brand.

Lotus recently replaced CEO Phil Popham in less than three years with former engineering president Matt Windle, and Hethel headquarters was the subject of a multi-million-pound upgrade program and launch of its first electric vehicle. Cars on the horizon.

As part of the Lotus network restructuring, some small dealers are no longer official partners of the brand.

A Lotus representative told Autocar that a mutual agreement had been reached with many retailers who were not in a position to make the necessary investments for their business going forward, or not in Lotus’ target position.

The investment required to rebrand the front yard to match Lotus’ new corporate image is one potential impediment to many smaller companies. Lotus recently unveiled its refurbished Bahraini dealership, the first global building to display the new logo and badge.

Lotus is working to raise awareness of its retail operations and is working with a group of national dealerships including Hendy and FG Barnes to sell sports cars alongside more mainstream offerings in a more central and prominent location.

Lotus’ website still lists several standalone retailers, but these include Lotus Silverstone, Bell & Colvill in Surrey, and Endeavor Automotive in Colchester, and many companies that are no longer serving as retailers have ‘authorized repairman’ status. will keep

A Lotus representative told Autocar that the move should not reduce the ability of UK-based Lotus owners to repair or maintain their cars.

Lotus’ official statement obtained by Autocar explained: “Supplying replacement parts is critical to our business and has never been more important as Elise, Exige and Evora run out this year.

“To support this, we have strengthened our business with a series of new initiatives. We recently recruited a dedicated team from our after-sales business, whose role is to ensure continuity of supply of parts for each of these individual models. Along with this, we have strengthened service technical training for Elise, Exige and Evora, which will continue to be offered indefinitely.

