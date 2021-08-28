David Miliband: Britain must work with the Taliban to tackle the humanitarian crisis | David Milliband





David Miliband told The Guardian that Britain must work together to ensure that the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan does not lead to socio-economic collapse.

Britain and the US military are airlifting the last civilians before their respective armies withdraw by 31 August, and fears of the launch of further terrorist attacks are growing as the window for desperate people seeking refugee status continues to shrink.

Miliband, chairman of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and former Labor Foreign Minister, said COVID-19 and a nationwide drought are bringing an unseen crisis to the more than 20 million Afghan people who depend on humanitarian aid to survive. The situation of those who cannot leave the country within the next 4 days.

He said the long stalemate in world politics was partly to blame for the situation, warning neighboring countries, including Pakistan, that the West cannot afford to turn their backs. He urged the United Kingdom and the United States, along with China and Russia, to engage in full and balanced engagement with the next government of Afghanistan and the United Nations.

Miliband believes that relations with the new authorities in Kabul should be diplomatic with everyone.

The space is created because every actor has what they want. However, the space becomes a suitable landing site only when there is international integration and participation. Engaged rather than split.

Miliband refrained from criticizing the G7 for not paying enough attention to Afghanistan two months ago when the leaders of the world’s largest democratic economy met in Cornwall, hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But he said: June was a time when Afghanistan should be on the agenda. The lack of awareness of the increasingly boiling pot in Afghanistan is, to put it mildly, a blot.

With attention to the fate of thousands of Afghans not expected to escape before the RAF’s last flight departs, Miliband has expressed fears that a military withdrawal will follow an international humanitarian, political and diplomatic withdrawal.

The IRC has 1,700 local staff and will continue to need support to provide relief, he added. He believes that they don’t just depend on us; the community also depends on us.

After some people trying to escape Afghanistan by land were imprisoned by the border blockade with Iran, Miliband warned of attempts to create an incredibly poor and even poorer version of North Korea, and said: unstable.

Miliband said many won’t be able to leave until August 31st. He said Britain and other NATO countries must keep their resettlement promises even if their troops are withdrawn.

Miliband says it’s very important that you don’t have a statute of limitations on debts you owe to someone you promise to keep someone safe. I think it’s very, very important.

Miliband, who did not want to get involved in the political debate sparked by Tony Blair, warned that the withdrawal of troops was based on the foolish slogan to end the war, praising his former prime minister as a very articulate thinker and saboteur. . .

Miliband said the lines between domestic and foreign politics are more blurry than ever. I have very few issues with the UK that do not have an international dimension, and I think this is a very dangerous period in our international relations. A lot of people are very upset about the extent to which the transatlantic partnership works.

Miliband did not rule out a return to domestic politics after working with the IRC, saying: But he added. I have always decided to try and devote myself to my professional life to advance what I believe in, consistent with my family responsibilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/aug/27/david-miliband-uk-must-engage-with-taliban-to-deal-with-humanitarian-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos