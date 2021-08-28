Afghanistan: Has the threat of terrorism against Britain changed?





■ The Taliban control most of Afghanistan. Western countries have said that Afghanistan should never again become a source of terrorist attacks.

However, on Thursday, Western forces and Afghanistan were targeted, and a group widely known as the enemy of the Taliban was reportedly held accountable.

PA News reported by the Royal United Services Institute, which appreciates British defense and security thinking on how the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan could affect the threats posed by the so-called Islamic State (IS) and other terrorist groups. said Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate researcher at to England.

How will the situation affect the terrorist threat to the UK?

The problem with the UK is that it’s very closely linked with South Asia, and it’s always connected because of its historical connections, community connections, and everything else.

So it tends to mean that when we look at problems in South Asia, especially those related to combat and terrorism, it echoes in Britain.

Hundreds of people gather near evacuation control checkpoints around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul (Wali Sabawoon/AP) / AP

The most extreme are such as the 7/7 bombing or sectarian outrage among British South Asian communities.

If you move it to Afghanistan, you can see what happened there. Afghanistan’s problems will echo in Britain.

Is there a terrorist threat from the Taliban?

To be honest, the Taliban are not interested in attacking Britain from the UK.

They are mainly focused on their business. Afghanistan has always been their focus.

And the problem with the Taliban was not really with the Taliban itself, but with the groups that allowed them to operate in their own territories and fight alongside them.

And they are the ones who tend to have these kinds of international ambitions.

I would be concerned about the Taliban in a different way. Because they fear that the Taliban will cause instability in the wider area, mainly Pakistan.

And Pakistan is a place we’ve seen over and over again, and it’s closely related to the UK, so you can actually see echoes of the problems that are happening in Pakistan regularly appear in the UK.

How do you rate the increased risk of terrorism for the UK now that the Taliban have taken over much of the country?

I don’t think it’s a short-term risk, I’m not sure it’s a medium-term risk either, but I think it’s a long-term risk.

The reality is that the bigger problems you will see will be in this area.

I think we will see an increase in the threat of terrorism in Pakistan.

You could also potentially see some stuff from Central Asia.

But I think that will be the biggest risk. I think the UK still has a long way to go.

But what I want to say is that there is a greater threat to the UK than to the US. Otherwise, we will argue about continental Europe.

So I think there’s a clear danger there, and I think it’s something people should be careful about.

Taliban Warriors of Kabul (Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP) / AP

But has the risk threat changed over the past week? Yes, it increased slightly, but I don’t think it has increased significantly.

I don’t think there has been much difference from 1 or 2 weeks ago.

Can the Taliban stop the area from being used even if the terrorist group wants it?

It’s hard to know. It would be quite difficult to convey fully as it is not entirely clear that they control the whole country.

We saw brutal evidence of this in the attack on Kabul airport on Thursday.

In Panjshir Valley there are groups resisting the Taliban, and undoubtedly the number of those fighting them will increase over time.

So they won’t be able to control the whole country. So can they provide a guarantee for the whole country? It will probably be quite challenging.

First of all, there is the question of what they really want.

You don’t essentially turn your back on them, and even turn your back on them, but actually go and do something about the people you’ve been fighting with for the past 20 years and those who were with them when God gave you this glorious victory over America. are asking you to do superpower.

So you’ll have to push them pretty far. And these are the people who have just won the war, and they think they have won because of their work.

I think they will undoubtedly use their territory to try to contain the group and they really don’t want to do that, but at the same time, realistically speaking, it would be quite difficult to force them to always follow these guarantees. .

Is the main terrorist threat emerging from this situation Isis-K (the so-called Islamic State Splinter Cell)?

no. I think IS-K is one of the threats. I think it’s actually a different group.

There are all sorts of Central Asian or Pakistani groups that use Afghanistan as their base.

I think that’s probably the most immediate threat.

IS-K is also a threat, but it is more likely to become a regional threat for the time being before becoming a global threat.

I think it will strengthen the global cause, but in the short term it will focus quite a bit on the local context.

