British government implicated in Bolsonaros attack on Amazon, 30-member party





Opposition lawmakers have warned that the British government is implicated in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaros’ attack on the Amazon rainforest.

In a letter shared with The Independent, British politicians urgently urge Bolsonaro to resign. [his] Attacks on the Amazon, its people and the future of the planet amid rising levels of deforestation and harassment against indigenous groups in Brazil.

In 2019, the letter states that invasions on indigenous lands surged 135% and deforestation surged 85%.

These attacks on the Amazon now mean that forests emit more carbon than they absorb, and scientists have recently warned that forests are reaching an irreversible turning point where they will not be able to generate enough rain to support themselves. .

This will be a catastrophe on an unprecedented scale and will put our entire future at risk.

The group, led by Labor MP Zarah Sultana and signed by representatives of the Greens, Liberal Democrats and SNP, added that the UK government is currently not doing enough to combat the destruction of the Amazon.

The letter said the British government was involved in the attack on Amazon.

The Bank of England finances agricultural companies and the mining companies are responsible for the destruction of the Amazon, while British companies profit from products made from deforested lands.

Sultana told The Independent that President Bolsonaro is at war with the Amazon rainforest and the indigenous peoples who live there. This is a disaster for Brazil and could lead to an irreversible climate catastrophe for all of us.

The climate crisis is a capitalist crisis with an endless accumulation drive that prioritizes interests over human prosperity and survival. A system centered on people and the planet is urgently needed.

The warning comes after an analysis covered by The Independent earlier this week revealed that the UK’s groundbreaking offshore deforestation law risks being ineffective due to loopholes and exemptions.

In November, the government issued new rules to prevent British companies from using products related to illegal deforestation abroad.

However, there may be limited impact, according to an analysis by the environmental charity WWF.

One major reason for this is that current regulations only apply to illegal deforestation, not all types of deforestation. This means UK businesses can continue to use deforestation-related goods if the producer country considers this forest loss legal.

In Brazil, the soybean supplier to the UK, up to 2.1 million hectares of natural vegetation, larger than Wales, could be deforested under current regulations, the analysis points out.

Bolsonaro is facing increasing international pressure on his environmental policies.

Earlier this week, climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion came down to the Brazilian embassy in London to protest the destruction of the Amazon.

Environmental protesters outside the Brazilian embassy this week

(AFP/Getty)

Activists say the Brazilian president is now pushing ahead with a series of land-regulating bills that could endanger an additional 19.6 million hectares of Amazonian commons and threaten the rights of indigenous peoples.

In the face of this threat, indigenous Brazilian joints are leading the fight for life and calling on the international community to oppose exploitative attacks on the Amazon.

We therefore join their call and call for an end to the attack on the Amazon, the Amazon people, and the future of our planet, and commit to working in our Congress to expose and sanction the multinational corporations that benefit from these crimes.

The letter includes Caroline Lucas, Clive Lewis, Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell, Diane Abbott, Tahir Ali, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Dawn Butler, Ian Byrne, Dan Carden, Gerint Davies, Rosie Duffield, Mary Kelly Foy, Tony Lloyd, Beth Winter, Ian Lavery, Grahame Morris, Kate Osborne, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Virendra Sharma, Claudia Webbe, Mick Whitley, Marion Fellows, Kenny MacAskill, John Nicolson, Philippa Whitford and Wera Hobhouse.

It was also signed by senators, including Baron Blower, Baron Bryan of Partick, Baron Chakrabarti, Baron Hendy, Baron Sikka, and Baron Woodley.

A UK government spokesperson said deforestation and supply chain greening is one of the top priorities for Cop26, the world climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November.

We are maintaining regular dialogue with the Brazilian government and legislature on the progress of legislation in Brazil affecting rates of illegal deforestation, the spokesperson said.

In response to recent calls to end illegal deforestation, including in the Amazon, we are introducing the world’s best due diligence legislation through environmental legislation to help tackle illegal deforestation throughout the UK supply chain. This would make it illegal for large companies operating in the UK to use key forest risk products produced on lands that are illegally occupied or used.

The Independent also contacted the Brazilian government for comment.

