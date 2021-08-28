Snowdon is said to be one of the first mountains in England to house an open-air defibrillator on top.





SNOWDON became one of the first mountains in the UK to house an open-air defibrillator at the summit.

Three defibrillators have been installed along the popular Snowdonia Llanberis route to further support public safety in rural areas.

The epidemic has increased people seeking local walks, and Snowdonia itself saw a record number of visitors during 2020.

The need for a public access defibrillator was recently underscored by a cardiac arrest in the mountains that brought the facility to use within nine days of installation.

Snowdon’s equipment is described as ‘the UK’s first public defibrillator located outdoors on a mountaintop’.

The seasonal defibrillator is stored in a cabinet and is available 24 hours a day. The first is at the Penceunant Isaf Café, the second at the Halfway Café and the third at the peak outside the summit Hafod Eryri Café.

Funding for the machine was provided through grants from the Awyr Las Covid-19 Response Appeal and generous public donations, along with Captain Tom’s phenomenal fundraising efforts through NHS Charities Together.

Richard Beech of the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said:

“Having a defibrillator rescue on site will support the efforts of the rescue team in the event of an emergency.”

Alun Jones, National Park Service’s Parks Manager, said: “I am very excited to work with Keep Beats. As someone passionate about people’s safety and well-being, I and the Snowdonia National Park Authority make it one of Europe’s busiest mountains. It gives me peace of mind and reassurance to know that there is a defibrillator in the area.”

Keep Beats is a dedicated fund and project within Awyr Las, a North Wales NHS charitable organization, that provides enhanced services beyond NHS funding. Keep Beats are run by frontline staff and heart patients who know how important it is to not only train CPR, but also to use a defibrillator in your community.

North Wales Community Public Access Defibrillator Officer Tomos Hughes, through Keep Beats, is leading this project across North Wales to help North Wales Heart Center’s Arrhythmia Clinical Nurse Specialist Julie Starling save more lives in a popular rural area.

“A cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating and every second counts,” Julie said.

“If you do nothing, your chance of surviving decreases by 10% every minute. If you perform CPR and use a defibrillator before rescuers arrive, your chance of surviving is doubled.”

Keep Beats are passionate about supporting the North Wales community through CPR. They thank the communities that have already helped install public defibrillators in cities, towns, and rural areas.

If you would like to learn more about the community-used defibrillators (CPAD) or for information on CPR training, please contact [email protected]

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team is a completely voluntary organization that responds to people in need in Snowdon and the surrounding mountains. The team is on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and is entirely dependent on public donations to perform this essential lifesaving service.

