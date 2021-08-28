UK’s Nest Pension Fund plans to invest $1.5 billion in private equity.





NEST Corp Updates

Nest, one of the UK’s largest employer pension schemes, has announced private equity spending of £1.5 billion.

The £20 billion state-owned pension fund and its 10 million members have started looking for a manager to set up a private equity fund with the goal of investing 5% of their portfolio in asset classes by the end of 2024.

Although Nest already has unlisted private equity assets like £250m of private equity equity and private equity credit, the plan is now a first for traditional private equity where capital is used to finance innovative and growing businesses. are advancing into .

Stephen O’Neill, Head of Private Equity at Nest, said, “We want private equity to play an important role in our portfolio, providing strong returns and diversification. “We are excited about the positive impact it can have on a growing company.”

He said Nest plans to invest at least £80 billion in its entire portfolio over the next 20 years and wants private equity to play a major role in this*. The fund is looking for bidders to come up with global solutions that “grow and expand” with Nest over time, Nest added.

Nest’s move to traditional private equity is the first major expansion of UK defined contribution (DC) pension funds into an asset class, and a broader government move to leverage hundreds of billions of pounds of pension cash to fuel economic recovery. is done with

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this month urged pension funds to use more cash for long-term investments such as infrastructure and private equity.

DC Annuity hasn’t moved away from private equity much because of concerns that the performance fee typically charged by private market managers could violate the 0.75% charge cap on retirement saver fees.

This year, the government relaxed the annual billing limit to better accommodate gig fees.

“Nest’s entry into the private market is pioneering,” said Esther Hawley, senior investment consultant at professional services firm Barnett Waddingham. “(UK) defined contribution funds have historically not invested in private equity, but Nest has the scale to do so.”

Hawley said he doesn’t think Nest’s entry into the private market will flood investment from other DC initiatives. “Most plans don’t anticipate the rush because they don’t have the resources or budget like the Nest,” she said.

Nest’s plan was unveiled this week as the UK’s largest private sector pension scheme warned that strong regulatory intervention could thwart the government’s efforts to spur economic recovery with pension cash.

The University Superannuation Scheme (USS), with its £80 billion University Superannuation Scheme, could serve as a deterrent to institutions investing in pushing for “better rebuilds” where “lack of coordination” between regulators and government policy warned that there was.

A cautious mood emerged two weeks after UK competition regulators supported a move by Ofgem, the UK government’s energy management agency, to cut investor returns on the UK’s proprietary energy network. While this decision will help reduce energy costs, this kind of investment can be unprofitable for savers investing in the project.

“We agree with the government’s view that there is an opportunity to drive growth and prosperity by investing in the UK. Of course, for the USS this should be consistent with its obligation to pay the annuity it promises to its 476,000 members.” Powell, head of the USS Private Markets group, told the Financial Times.

“To maximize the success of this initiative, it will be critical for governments to ensure predictable, transparent and reliable regulation of infrastructure assets.”

The Financial Times reported this month that some UK pension fund trustees are hesitant to try to broaden the government’s investment horizons and warn of potential conflicts of interest for savers.

*This article has been edited to clarify that Nest plans to invest £80 billion across its portfolio over the next 20 years.

