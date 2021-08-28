US officials warn of possible threats to the US following attack in Afghanistan and mass evacuation





The Department of Homeland Security tracks three main threats, including whether individuals abroad in Afghanistan who are associated with ISIS or al Qaeda could use the resettlement process as a means of entering the United States, according to a federal government appeal with law enforcement partners. Friday, obtained by CNN.

“To counter this, an extensive screening and screening process is in place for those transferred to the United States,” DHS Intelligence chief John Cohen said on the call.

The White House announced Friday that DHS would take on the major challenge of overseeing the federal government’s response to the relocation of evacuated Afghans to the United States, an effort underway after tens of thousands were airlifted from Kabul in recent weeks.

All Afghans traveling to the United States are screened against classified and unclassified information. Some of those transferred to the United States are undergoing a secondary examination, which includes interviews with the FBI.

There are “a very small number of people who have been reported to be of concern,” said a National Targeting Center official on the call, who appeared to be referring to people overseas at water lily transfer points. , like Doha. , Qatar.

CNN has reached out to DHS for comment on the call, including for details of those reported as of concern.

From Kabul, fleeing Afghans are sent to several locations overseas, where US customs and border protection personnel are stationed. At this time, most evacuees provide biographical and biometric information and are verified against US databases.

Once these topics are determined to be “green,” meaning there is no derogatory information, their information is brought forward to be manifested for flights to the United States, the official said. .

There is additional screening and screening when evacuees arrive in the United States, which was at Washington Dulles International Airport, but will soon expand to Philadelphia.

For those who fail primary screening upon arrival in the United States, CBP performs secondary screening that includes FBI support for interviews as needed, CBP’s James McCament said on the call.

What would happen if someone did not pass secondary screening after landing in the United States was not immediately clear.

Earlier this week, the FBI set up a command post at FBI Headquarters, where staff work 24/7, to “make sure we are in sync with all of our partners.” an FBI official said on the call.

The FBI supports the US government’s interagency efforts on resettlement efforts and is involved in reviewing information about the arrival of Afghans to identify potential national security or public safety concerns.

“We have no specific information regarding foreign terrorist organizations using this as an opportunity. We cannot ignore that it is a possibility,” the FBI official said, calling on the United States to remain vigilant.

The FBI also predicts a potential increase in domestic terrorism rhetoric, from racially or ethnically motivated extremists, as well as anti-government or anti-authority extremists who may be motivated or inspired by the situation, added. the manager.

From a DHS perspective, the second significant security threat to the United States is whether people already in the United States, who may be inspired by narratives associated with al-Qaeda, ISIS, or d Other foreign terrorist groups, “will see the events in Afghanistan as an opportunity to engage in violence here at home,” Cohen said.

The ability to detect threats from local violent extremists presents a challenge for officials as there may not be direct intelligence before an act of violence occurs, according to Cohen.

“It is really important that we continue to remain aware of suspicious activity that might come to the attention of frontline staff,” he said.

The third threat, from an immediate perspective, comes from individuals inspired or motivated to commit acts of violence because of their connection to a domestic violent extremist narrative.

Among anti-government and white supremacist groups, several narrative trends have emerged on online platforms related to concerns that the relocation of Afghans to the United States would result in a loss of control and authority by the white race, known as the “Great replacement concept,” Cohen said.

“It is feared that these accounts may incite violent activities directed against immigrant communities, certain religious communities or even those who are relocated to the United States,” he added.

Additionally, there are accounts describing the activities of the Taliban as a success with comments focusing on potential acts of violence directed against the US government, law enforcement and others who are symbols of the current government structure. .

