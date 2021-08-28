European Union to remove US from safe travel list





The European Union is removing the United States from its “safe travel” list.

AFP via Getty Images

American travelers to Europe may soon face additional Covid-related restrictions, such as quarantines and testing. The European Union has already started the process to remove the United States and five other countries from its list of safe travel, reports Reuters.

Travelers from countries on the safe country list can visit EU countries without quarantine showing only a recent negative test result, while travelers from other countries are discouraged from surrender for non-essential reasons. However, since the safety list is not binding, American travelers would not be automatically barred from entering EU countries. The last word will come from each EU country, which has the power to impose its own restrictions. In other words, it will be a messy patchwork of different rules and regulations across the continent.

The change in the so-called safe list could become official as of Monday. The other countries on the chopping block are Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The EU’s safe country list includes countries outside the 27-member bloc that are considered safe amid the coronavirus pandemic due to low infection rates. The list is updated periodically based on the latest coronavirus developments in each country.

The threshold for being on the safe travel list is to have less than 75 new cases of Covid-19 per day per 100,000 population in the previous 14 days. Currently, the United States has an infection rate approximately seven times greater than this threshold.

The picture looked rosier for the United States when it was added to the safe country list in mid-June. At that time, the rollout of vaccination was well advanced in the United States and the number of new daily cases of Covid was on the decline. But now, as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep through America, Covid levels have returned to where they were in January.

In early August, when the infection rate in the United States was twice as low as it is now but still well above the safe travel threshold, the bloc discussed limiting American travelers, but decided to maintain the status quo.

Last Thursday, EU member countries again debated whether to reimpose limits on American tourists. This time around, European nations would have concluded that the United States could not stay on the list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2021/08/28/europe-to-remove-the-us-from-the-safe-travel-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos