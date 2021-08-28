Thousands of people protest in Washington and American cities for the right to vote





WASHINGTON, Aug.28 (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters on Saturday launched marches in Washington and other U.S. cities to demand protection of voting rights, in an effort to pressure lawmakers to pass a legislation to counter a wave of electoral restrictions in Republican-ruled states.

Held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic march on Washington in 1963, the organizers of the “March for Washington and Voting Rights” claim that state-level steps to restricting access to voting have a disproportionate impact on people of color.

In Washington, protesters holding “Black Lives Matter” flags and signs calling for federal legislation marched from McPherson Square to the final meeting point at the National Mall, where King gave his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. 58 years ago.

Carolyn Ruff, a 74-year-old activist, said she traveled from Chicago to Washington to pass a federal law that would restore key protections in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which banned voting practices discriminatory.

The bill, named after the late civil rights hero John Lewis, was approved in the United States House of Representatives this week but faces a poor outlook in the Senate due to rules that allow a minority to block legislation. Read more

“I really hope that if they don’t vote for this in my day, I hope they vote for the next generation,” said Ruff, founder of Black Lives Matter Women of Faith, a group that advocates for the next generation. social justice.

“I ask all of our people: red, yellow, white, brown – we all need to come together. That’s why I’m here.”

After Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Republican lawmakers in many states restricted the use of drop boxes and postal voting. The moves came after former Republican President Donald Trump tried unsuccessfully to annul the election based on unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.

So far this year, at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting voter access, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. Read more

Organizers expect some 50,000 protesters in Washington, where civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King III and Reverend Al Sharpton, are expected to speak. Rallies are also planned in Phoenix, Miami and several other cities.

In addition to John Lewis’ Advancement of Voting Rights Act, a larger voting reform bill was also passed by the House earlier this year, but Senate Republicans blocked it in June, saying the voting rules should be left to the states.

The lack of significant Republican support appears to doom any legislation in the Senate, which is split 50-50 across parties and where filibuster rules mean Democrats must secure the votes of 10 Republicans to move measures forward.

Kathleen Kennedy, 27, said she joined the Washington March after reading a law in Texas that gained national attention after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an attempt to deny the necessary quorum to Republicans to pass it. Read more

The bill, which would ban drive-thru 24-hour voting locations and add new identification requirements to postal voting, among other restrictions, was approved by the state House of Representatives on Friday. Read more

“So many of these laws are passed. Elections are approaching, elections will be impacted by these laws,” said Kennedy, a resident of Silver Spring, Md. “It’s worth ending the filibuster.”

Additional reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by David Gregorio and Daniel Wallis

