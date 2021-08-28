China Condemns US Warships Transit Through Taiwan Strait | South China Sea News





Beijing calls the move provocative, saying it shows the United States is the greatest threat to peace and stability.

China’s Defense Ministry protested the passage of a US Navy warship and coast guard through waters between China and Taiwan, an autonomous island claimed by Beijing.

A statement posted on the ministry’s website on Saturday called the move provocative and said it showed the United States to be the greatest threat to peace and stability and the creator of security risks in the United States. km wide of the Taiwan Strait.

We express strong opposition and strong condemnation, he said.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and Coast Guard Munro crossed the Strait in international waters on Friday, the US Navy said. Such exercises are seen as a warning to China, which has recently conducted exercises near Taiwan and has not given up on the use of force so necessary to bring the island under its control.

The legal transit of ships through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a statement from the Japanese Navy’s Seventh Fleet.

Keep channels open

Saturday’s statement came a day after the Reuters news agency quoted a senior Pentagon official as saying that talks between Chinese and US military officials were taking place for the first time since US President Joe took office. Biden in January.

[They] used the defense telephone link between the United States and the PRC to conduct a secure videoconference, the US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the two armies.

Officials said U.S. Defense Chief Lloyd Austin had yet to speak with his Chinese counterpart, in part because there had been a debate over which Chinese official was Austin’s counterpart.

Taiwan, home to 23.6 million people, separated from China in a civil war that led the Communist Party to take control of the mainland in 1949. The United States has no relations diplomatic relations with Taiwan but maintain a representative office in the capital, Taipei, and is its largest supplier of military equipment for its defense.

The Defense Ministry statement on Saturday said Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and Beijing will not tolerate any interference in what it calls its internal affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/28/china-condemns-us-warship-transit-of-taiwan-strait The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos