Biden promises new strikes against Afghan extremist group





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Saturday pledged to continue airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen. Another terrorist attack, he said, is very likely this weekend as the United States ends its evacuation.

The Pentagon said the remaining contingent of US forces at the airport, numbering less than 4,000, began its final withdrawal before Bidens’ deadline to end the evacuation on Tuesday.

After being briefed on Saturday morning of a US drone mission in eastern Afghanistan that the Pentagon said killed two members of the Islamic State group affiliated with Afghanistan, Biden said the extremists could expect more.

This strike was not the last, Biden said in a statement. We will continue to hunt down anyone involved in this heinous attack and make them pay. He paid tribute to the bravery and selflessness of US troops carrying out the hasty airlift of tens of thousands from Kabul airport, including the 13 US servicemen who were killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing at the door of an airport.

The evacuation took place as tensions mounted over the prospect of another ISIS-K attack.

Our commanders have informed me that an attack is very likely within the next 24 to 36 hours, Biden said, adding that he has asked them to take all possible measures to protect their troops, who are securing the airport and helping to bring Americans and others desperate to escape the Taliban regime to the airfield.

The remains of the 13 American soldiers were en route to the United States, the Pentagon said. Their journey marked a painful moment in a nearly 20-year American war that claimed the lives of more than 2,400 U.S. servicemen and ends with the return to power of a Taliban movement that was overthrown in the invasion. US forces in October 2001.

The Pentagon has released the names of those killed 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier. Twelve of them were in their twenties; some were born in 2001, the year the longest war in the Americas began. The oldest was 31 years old. They were the first US servicemen killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck a deal with the Taliban in which the militant group ended attacks on Americans in exchange for a US deal to withdraw all troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that the remaining 2,500 to 3,000 troops would be out by September, ending what he called the Eternal War of the Americas.

With Bidens’ approval, the Pentagon sent thousands more troops to Kabul airport this month to provide security and facilitate the State Department’s chaotic efforts to evacuate thousands of Americans and dozens. thousands of Afghans who had helped the United States during the war. The evacuation was marred by confusion and chaos, with the US government taken by surprise when the Afghan army collapsed and the Taliban seized power on August 15.

About 5,400 Americans have been evacuated from the country so far, including 300 on the last day. The State Department estimates that about 350 other people are lacking; he said there were about 280 other people who said they were American but did not notify the State Department of their intention to leave the country, or who said they planned to stay.

Countless numbers of vulnerable Afghans, fearing a return to the brutality of the pre-2001 Taliban regime, are likely to be left behind. Biden and leaders of other Western countries have said they will try to work with the Taliban to allow Afghans who worked with them to leave after the US-led evacuation ends.

The Pentagon said about 6,800 people, mostly Afghans, were airlifted in the 24 hours that ended Saturday morning, bringing to 117,000 the total number of people of all nationalities evacuated since the start of the rushed out on August 14.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US military force at Kabul airport, which peaked at around 5,800, has begun its final withdrawal. The number fell below 4,000 on Saturday, according to a US official who discussed details not yet released on condition of anonymity. Kirby said that for security reasons, the Pentagon will not provide a day-to-day description of the final stages of the military withdrawal, which includes the flight of troops from the country as well as equipment.

The Pentagon said an airstrike early Saturday local time in the eastern province of Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, killed two ISIS-K planners and facilitators.

They’ve lost some ability to plan and carry out missions, but make no mistake, no one writes that down and says, well, we got them. We don’t have to worry about ISIS-K anymore. This is not the case, Kirby said at a press conference.

Biden also faces the longer-term problem of containing an array of potential extremist threats based in Afghanistan, which will be more difficult with less U.S. intelligence assets and no military presence in the country. Critics say Bidens’ withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves the door open for al-Qaida, ISIS-K and other extremist groups to expand and potentially threaten the United States. It was al-Qaida’s use of Afghanistan as a base, with the assent of the Taliban, that prompted the United States to invade the country in October 2001, starting the longest war in state history. -United.

Saturday’s drone mission came less than two days after the Kabul attack and Biden’s public pledge that he would charge ISIS-K for his suicide bombing. Officials did not claim that the two people killed played a direct role in the attack on Kabul airport on Thursday.

Kirby refused to disclose the names and nationalities of the two killed. He said another person was injured in the strike. The speed with which the United States retaliated reflected its close monitoring of ISIS and years of experience targeting extremists in remote parts of the world. But it also shows the limits of US power to eliminate the threat from extremists, who some say will have more freedom of movement in Afghanistan now that the Taliban are in power.

Kirby said the United States has the ability and means to bring counterterrorism capabilities to the horizon and will defend itself, referring to the military use of planes based in the Persian Gulf region and elsewhere to conduct military operations. strikes in Afghanistan.

