Lawrence Marine among 13 US servicemen killed in terrorist attack in Afghanistan





A US Navy from Lawrence, Mass. was among 13 U.S. servicemen killed in the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan earlier this week.

Sergeant Johanny Rosario, 25, died in Thursday’s attack, the US Department of Defense said on Saturday afternoon.

“We will not allow her to be forgotten,” said Jamie Melendez, the City of Lawrence’s director of veterans affairs.

Thursday’s attack killing 11 Marines, a member of the Navy and a US Army soldier comes just days before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. ISIS-K, the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the Associated Press and Reuters.

On Saturday, the US Department of Defense released the names of the 13 servicemen killed in the attack.

The final toll has not been confirmed, but two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday said at least 169 Afghans had died in the attack. The Pentagon said the United States retaliated against ISIS-K with a drone strike on Friday.

At the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Boston Harbor District, two members of the Gold Star family laid a wreath with a white banner bearing the name of the Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario.

Dan Magoon, who leads a group of veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, organized the memorial on Saturday. He said his group will offer assistance to Rosario’s family.

“Our Commonwealth and our veterans community and this organization stand ready to help support this family when the time is right,” Magoon said.

During the brief ceremony, 13 roses were placed at the base of the memorial to honor each serviceman killed in the attack.

Melendez says he will help Rosario’s family “to make sure they have what they need and to make sure this country never forgets its sacrifice and the sacrifice of its family.”

Lawrence mayor Kendrys Vasquez said he had been in contact with the family.

“We are heartbroken by the deaths of soldiers and women as a result of the bombing in Kabul this week,” he said. “I and the town of Lawrence are especially saddened that one of these brave souls is a girl from our town.”

The family want privacy “and their loved one to be recognized as the hero she was,” the mayor said.

Melendez said people had strong feelings about the U.S. involvement coming to an end after two decades in Afghanistan.

“There are people on both sides of the fence. I understand,” he said. “This is one of us, a daughter of Lawrence. For us, it is definitely her service and the sacrifice of her family. That is what we will be focusing on.”

Mayor Vasquez held a press conference in Lawrence on Saturday afternoon to offer his condolences to Rosario’s family, pay tribute to him and provide resources to other veterans who may be in difficulty.

Vasquez said that on his way to the family’s home, they immediately began sharing photos of the Marine Corps Sgt. With him.

“He was a happy person, you could say [from the pictures]. She loved what she was doing, “Vasquez said.” We will always remember her. “

