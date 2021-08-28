Prostate Cancer UK Gifts: Mark Wood and his Dad Derek | cricket news





England fast bowler Mark Wood (World Cup and Ashes winner) and his dad Derek talk about starting their cricket game as the prostate cancer England celebrates the importance of being grateful for each other.

England’s fast bowler Mark Wood is a World Cup winner and Ashes winner. Although not an impressive achievement, it does not give his father Derek the greatest pride.

“It’s another case for me,” Derek said. “It’s a ticket gate that doesn’t suit you, but you run hard and bend your back,” Derek said.

“They are the people I’m most proud of. A ‘never-dying’ attitude that I don’t want to give up.”

Returning to the Ashington Cricket Club, where Mark’s competitive personality was shaped, as part of the Sky Sports content series with Prostate Cancer UK, the father-son couple are eager to get men to talk about important topics like prostate cancer. .

1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 1 in 4 black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. “It’s a shocking statistic when you think about it,” Mark said.

“It’s very important that people keep talking.”

Mark Wood and his father Derek Ben. Prostate Cancer UK celebrates the importance of men expressing gratitude to each other.

Derek added: “Men don’t like to do that and talk about things that are too close to them, but in reality you have to go beyond that and talk to friends and family. Win.”

Sadly, cricket lost one of the greatest players of all time, Bob Willis, to prostate cancer in December 2019 at the age of 70, resulting in the formation of the Bob Willis Fund.

Co-founded by Willis’ wife Lauren Clark and his brother David, the fund is used to support and raise awareness about important research into prostate cancer. Edgbaston picked #BlueForBob for England’s third and final ODI against Pakistan earlier this summer, with British prostate cancer being the main beneficiary.

“I was very sad to hear of his death,” Mark said. “An England legend and a fast bowler who gained a lot of tape – I wanted to be like him.

“It was nice to see the blue sea in the crowd. [at Edgbaston] And everyone supports him. Because he is a very symbolic character.

“And I had to recreate his bowling game to help raise money.”

Mark hopes that sports can be an important entry point for men to have more conversations about health issues like prostate cancer.

“You can make good friends through sports. I’m sure you can turn your back on the pitch with the players in the locker room and you will turn your back off the pitch as well,” he said.

“The important thing to check is that you have a family history. Men over 50 and black men over 45 – if in doubt, use the UK Prostate Cancer Online Risk Checker.”

Prostate Cancer UK has developed a simple, easy-to-use online prostate cancer risk checker that anyone can use. Find out your risk in the next 30 seconds on Prostate Cancer UK’s website.

