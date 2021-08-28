Stuart Scheller: US Navy officer relieved of command after criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal





Scheller posted a video on his Facebook page on Thursday stating: “People are upset because their top executives have let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We ruined everything. The naval officer – who has served in both Afghanistan and Iraq – said in the video that he was ‘ready to throw it all in’ to ‘publicly demand accountability’ from the military leadership.

After the video was released, Marine Corps spokesperson Major Jim Stenger said in a statement that Scheller had been relieved of his command “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

“This is obviously an emotional time for many Marines, and we encourage anyone who is struggling at the moment to seek advice or speak to another Marine. There is a forum in which Marine leaders can express their concerns. disagreements with the chain of command, but it’s not social media, ”Stenger said.

Scheller’s video was released the same day that 13 U.S. servicemen and more than 170 others were killed in an attack outside Kabul airport, according to the Pentagon and the Afghan Ministry of Public Health.

“The 13 servicemen we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday. “Their bravery and selflessness have brought more than 117,000 people in danger to safety so far. May God protect our troops and all who watch in these dangerous days.”

Scheller wrote in a Facebook post on Friday after being relieved that “my chain of command is doing exactly what I would do … if I were them.”

“I will not make any statements other than what is on my social platforms until I leave the Marine Corps. America has many problems… but this is my home,” he wrote.

