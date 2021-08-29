Oil companies cut US Gulf of Mexico production by 91% before Hurricane Ida





Oil companies slashed nearly 91 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production on Saturday, to about 1.65 million barrels, as Hurricane Ida heads into major U.S. offshore oil fields, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The regulator also estimated that about 84.87% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut down.

Idais planned to hit a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall west of New Orleans. Louisiana residents rushed to prepare for the storm on Saturday, which could bring winds of up to 225 km / h (140 mph) when it makes landfall.

Oil and gas companies evacuated 279 production rigs, representing 49.82% of the 560 manned rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, and shut down nearly 91% of their typical offshore production as the storm approached, according to the offshore regulator.

The companies also moved 11 drill ships out of their locations and out of the storm’s path on Saturday.

Federal Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for 17% of the country’s crude oil production and 5% of its federal offshore dry gas production, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, said on Saturday that if refineries in New Orleans were directly affected by a Category 4 storm, gas prices would likely increase by about 10 cents per gallon in markets in the United States. southeast and central Atlantic.

