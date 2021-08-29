Animal Rescuers Threaten Defense Aide to Obstruct evacuation from Kabul | UK News





Ex-British Marines, who set up an animal shelter in Kabul, abused a government aide who tried to take staff and pets on a plane departing from Afghanistan.

The Times newspaper said it had obtained a transcript of Paul Penfarthing’s reprimand of Peter Quentin, special adviser to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, for obstructing flight preparations.

The Farthings campaign to get Nowzad Shelter’s workers and animals out of Afghanistan has been controversial in recent days after receiving huge public support.

Although visas were issued to 24 employees and their families, Farthing refused to leave pets and aimed to deport 200 dogs and cats.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Friday announced that the former Marine and his animals were at Kabul airport and that their charter flight permits had been sponsored by the British government.

In a recording allegedly sent on Monday, Farthing threatened to destroy Quentin on social media if he didn’t help prepare for an evacuation.

He said: I know that you are interfering with me getting on a plane in Afghanistan for the sake of staff and animals. Here’s my trading friend. Either get that damn Isaf number and get permission to go to that damn airfield, or tomorrow morning I’ll turn on you and the whole damn country and everyone else who has invested in this structure will know it. You, you, you’re stopping this fucking movement. okay?

He went on to say: I’m going to get the staff out of here, and a lot of other people on this plane, and the dogs and cats will go to the cargo hold. No one can sit in the cargo hold, only animals.

Farthing demanded documentation that his employee was approved. Otherwise he will spend the rest of my time destroying you on social media and every other platform I can find.

He served 22 years in the Royal Marines and said he didn’t take this bomb from people like you who stood in my way.

Farthing claimed he was taking this country and others abroad with private funds.

His Operation Ark campaign has been a huge hit on social media, but Wallace has complained that it distracts those who focus on evacuating the most vulnerable.

Wallace previously said that a Pentagon employee had been abused by Farthings supporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/28/animal-rescuer-threatened-mod-aide-for-blocking-kabul-evacuation

