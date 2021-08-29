Two targets killed in US drone strike against ISIS-KExBulletin





The Pentagon gave a press conference this morning on the latest developments in Afghanistan, including the evacuation efforts and the drone strike.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And the Pentagon just gave a press conference on the latest developments in Afghanistan. We are joined by NPR National Security Correspondent Greg Myre. He covered the start of the American war in Afghanistan decades ago. And he’s here now to talk about the end. Greg, thank you for being with us.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Oh, my pleasure, Scott.

SIMON: What did you note from the Pentagon briefing?

MYRE: They gave some more details about this airstrike or drone strike against ISIS-K, the group that was blamed or claimed responsibility for Thursday’s suicide bombing. The American strike killed two members of the group and injured one. They have been described as planners and facilitators. President Biden had promised to retaliate after the attack two days ago. But that was just a strike against an elusive small group that has no base or territory. And it certainly won’t cripple them. Now the Pentagon is also warning in the strongest possible terms of the possibility of another attack on US forces, saying the flow of threats they see is active and dynamic.

SIMON: But to be clear, flights from Kabul continue, don’t they?

MYRE: That’s right, Scott. So 6,800 were evacuated yesterday. The thefts continue today, as we have just heard. There are 1,400 people at the airport ready to go, already treated. And over the past month, we are now up to 117,000 evacuees. To a little perspective, that’s the – just about the people of Billings, Mont. And the Pentagon says it’s going to keep flying evacuees until the end, which would be Tuesday.

SIMON: As we have heard, American forces were forced to cooperate with the Taliban to carry out this airlift. What do you guess from what the Pentagon and others have said, Greg, about any kind of relationship that will continue after this Staff Sergeant gets on the last plane out of Kabul?

MYRE: Yeah, Scott. It seems entirely possible that the contact and some kind of relationship could continue. There will be unfinished business. President Biden said the United States will continue to try to get American citizens and allied Afghans out after the US military leaves. The Taliban certainly want international recognition and assistance. He calls on countries to keep their embassies open, including the United States. And the United States has not tilted its hand one way or the other. But there will also be a risk of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and if the United States were also deeply involved in this process.

SIMON: Yeah, Greg. I think you and I both remember the streets of Kabul vividly in 2001, after the Taliban had just been driven out. It’s a different scene and time now, isn’t it?

MYRE: Oh, they couldn’t be more austere. I mean, back then there was really joy in the streets. People were playing music, which they hadn’t been able to do during the Taliban regime. The Afghans really wanted to talk to you, tell you about the unbearable life they had under the Taliban. Now you knew this mood wasn’t going to last. It is a terribly poor country. It’s very divided, not really an economy. The political system was somehow nonexistent. But it seemed that this really dark chapter was over. And the country had already been at war for over 20 years by that time. The Afghans seemed genuinely desperate for the end of the fighting. And while it wasn’t overnight a modern country that would function well, it seemed that some sort of normal life was a realistic possibility.

SIMON: And the point is, a lot of the world won’t see what happens in a month or two.

MYRE: That’s right. So many media have pulled out. I think Afghanistan could sink very quickly once the United States pulls out.

SIMON: Greg Myre, NPR national security correspondent. Thank you very much for being with us.

MYRE: With pleasure.

