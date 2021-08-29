West is best: sunshine is expected in the west, while the rest of the UK remains dry.





The hottest days of the holidays are over, but the western regions will continue to have bright spells that will get the most sunlight, the weather service said.

Wales and southwest England expect most of the warm weather on Sundays and Mondays, with the remaining three days of vacation “the best in the West”, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Saturday had the most prevalent mercury in Strathallan, Scotland, with a high of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Derbyshire recorded 24 degrees and Northern Ireland 23 degrees.

Occasionally clear skies this evening will allow for a bit of late sun glare for travelers on the road 🚗😎

Cloudy in the far north and northwest with a chance of some drizzle near some shores ☁️ pic.twitter.com/HDOUyCB7NO

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) August 28, 2021

Cloudy is expected for the rest of the weekend, with Mondays looking cooler with occasional light showers in southeast England despite keeping temperatures especially in the early teens.

Weather Service forecaster Craig Snell told PA.

“Overall, many Britons had a good day today, especially in the West. And that trend seems likely to continue.

“Over the next two days, it will become increasingly cloudy in the east, but not too hot, but it will still be relatively dry in most areas.

“But definitely the best if you’re looking for a sunny west side.”

UK roads have been a very busy summer with lots of people traveling for ‘staycation’ holidays and day trips 🏖️

Our numbers suggest that this is a trend that will continue. #BankHolidayWeekend expects a lot of traffic 🚗🚗🚗https://t.co/nTCKxHbm1L pic.twitter.com/fc9qzWKUDD

— The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) August 27, 2021

As RAC estimates that 16.7 million leisure trips will be made on UK roads between Friday and Monday, those driving to their destinations to make the most of the long, sunny and dry weekend will join millions of others.

Friday evening saw “bumper-to-bumper” traffic on highways in many countries, including the M1, M5, M6, M25 and M56. Many people went on vacation.

Traffic was slow in certain areas, such as Cornwall and Devon, on Saturday mornings as many people headed for the coast.

Monday is also expected to be busy with people on their way home. Roads in southwest England, including the M5, are expected to be most affected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rhyljournal.co.uk/news/national/19544755.west-best-sunshine-expected-western-areas-rest-uk-remains-dry/

