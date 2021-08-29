Thousands of people march across the United States to demand protection of voting rights | Civil rights news





Thousands of people are protesting in the U.S. capital and cities across the country to demand protection of voting rights amid a barrage of state-level laws that would impose voting restrictions.

Held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jrs’ historic 1963 march in Washington, organizers of the March On For Voting Rights rally say efforts to restrict access to the vote disproportionately affect people in color.

In Washington, DC, protesters holding Black Lives Matter flags and placards calling for federal legislation marched from McPherson Square to the final meeting point at the National Mall, where King gave his iconic I Have a Dream speech there. is 58 years old.

More marches were planned in Phoenix, Miami, Atlanta and dozens of other American cities.

We will make history on Saturday by taking up the torch of justice my father and so many others carried, said Martin Luther King III, the son of the civil rights leader, who was one of many speakers at the protest. in Washington, DC.

I just feel like we’ve stepped back a bit, said Rikkea Harris, a 25-year-old student who traveled from Colorado with her father, Rickey Harris, to participate in the rally, told AFP news agency .

Americans should do their part in trying to bring down all of these voting suppression laws they are putting in place across the country, his father, 65, added.

The marches take place on the anniversary of the historic 1963 Martin Luther King Jrs March on Washington [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Attempt to delete

US President Joe Biden has spoken out against the recent push by Republican-controlled states to pass legislation that would restrict access to the vote in July, calling it an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote, and elect elections fair and free.

Texas and Georgia are among several states that have proposed or passed such legislation in recent months, drawing widespread criticism.

The laws range from a requirement to have a fixed address to register to vote, to a drive-thru vote ban that was popular in some states last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But at the federal level, Biden has vowed to defend access to the vote.

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation that would reinstate sections of historic election law that allowed for legal challenges to state election laws. The Voting Rights Act also required states with a history of electoral discrimination to obtain federal preclearance before changing laws.

But Republicans in the Senate have vowed to block voting rights legislation. Democrats don’t have enough votes in this house of Congress to overcome a filibuster rule that requires some GOP support for passage.

Al Jazeeras Rob Reynolds, reporting the rally in Washington, DC, said Republicans in the Senate said they would use filibuster to defeat the John Lewis Advancement Act, which was passed in the House this week.

Reynolds said on Saturday that many protesters had said that if filibuster was used to block this bill named after longtime US Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who died last year, it was then time to put an end to the filibuster.

A protester shouts slogans during a march against anti-election laws near the White House in Washington, DC on August 28 [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

I think it gave us a sense of urgency, Reverend Al Sharpton told the Associated Press news agency earlier this week of the legislative struggle.

The Senate is now the battleground, Sharpton said. And clearly, the timing couldn’t be better. Anything that cared about whether his health care, whether his student loans, whether his education equality, whether his economic relief, none of that can happen if our votes are diminished.

New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, which tracks voting rights restrictions across the United States, says that between January 1 and July 14 of this year, at least 18 states enacted 30 laws restricting access to voting.

This wave of voting restrictions, the most aggressive we’ve seen in more than a decade of monitoring state election laws, is largely driven by false and often racist allegations of voter fraud, the think tank says. on its website.

For months before the last U.S. presidential election and for weeks after Biden’s victory, ex-President Donald Trump falsely claimed the vote was marred by widespread electoral fraud. These claims have been echoed by many Trump supporters, including some Republican lawmakers.

On their website, organizers of March On For Voting Rights claim that the state’s restrictive voting measures, including banning postal voting and drop boxes and reducing early voting days and hours, remove the voting methods that enrich our democracy and lead to a high turnout.

Racist and undemocratic voter suppression laws are tantamount to rigging the game. But in America, elections are not a game and lives depend on their results, they say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/28/thousands-march-across-us-to-demand-voting-rights-protection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos