6 Unique UK Places to Visit This Bank Holiday Weekend





There are many unique sights in the UK, but you may not have visited or heard of them.

Visit Gloucester has compiled a list of the most unique and interesting places and attractions to visit across the UK.

Two Hoots Ice Cream Boat – York

Two Hoots Ice Cream boats can be seen sailing across the York River next to the Millennium Bridge. Whether you decide to stop by after a long riverside walk or start your adventure with a snack, the UK’s only ice cream boat may be just what you need.

Fingal’s Cave – Stepa Island

When traveling to Scotland, you can detour to the Isle of Staffa to visit the only geometric cave in England, Fingal’s Cave. The caves are known for their unique acoustics and structures, as well as the 227-foot cave.

SULA Lighthouse – Gloucester

The SULA Lighthouse in Gloucester is the only embarked lighthouse in the UK and can accommodate up to 4 adults per stay. Boats can also be rented for private events and community days. Lights are restored in 2020, illuminating the sky for the first time in 20 years. Ships are regularly restored to keep them in top condition.

Growing Underground – London

The UK’s first underground farm, Growing Underground, is located 33 meters below Clapham in London. The farm was once an underground air raid shelter and uses 70% less water than traditional above-ground farms. Farm tours provide insight into how farms are using farm space to grow fruits and vegetables for Londoners.

Minak Theater – Penzance

The theater is unique in that it is an open-air theater built over a canyon with a rocky granite outcrop that protrudes into the sea. It is carved into a cliff 4 miles from Lands End in Cornwall and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

Lost Caves – Nottingham

This hidden bar can be very difficult to find as the house is a cave 26 feet underground. It has whimsical decorations like parrots and suitcases and was part of Nottingham’s underground cave system. After transformation, it is now a drinking place in the city center.

Rebecca Clay, Tourism and Destination Manager at Visit Gloucester, said: Many of us don’t realize that some of these wonderful sights are just on our doorstep, or how easy it is to travel across the country to visit even more remote attractions.

“SULA Lighthouse is Gloucester’s fantastic attraction, bringing tourists from all over the country to the Gloucester Pier. The ship has been restored over the past few years and is now in perfect, once-in-a-lifetime condition.”

