Sugar producers sue US over Florida reservoir water levels





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Florida sugar producers are suing the United States, the Army Corps of Engineers, over proposed water levels in reservoirs they say will be far too low.

Federal lawsuits filed this week by Florida Crystals Okeelanta Corp., US Sugar and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative indicate that the Corps’ current plan will not provide enough water for their fields.

Farmers need a secure supply of water, and all farmers need certainty when we plan and manage our planting schedules and crop rotation, said Jaime Vega, vice president of agriculture at Florida Crystals .

Jacksonville Commander Col. Andrew Kelly defended the Corps’ work, saying the agency will balance the water supply for the environment and farmers.

We go through a very, very deliberate process, not only with our (environmental) analysis, but with all the analysis needed to determine the best infrastructure to put in place in the right place, he said. So we were pretty confident that the infrastructure plan we have for the future is good.

The project in question is the Everglades Agricultural Zone Reservoir intended to purify contaminated water so that more can flow south, if necessary, to Everglades National Park and Florida Bay.

In the lawsuits, Sugar Growers says the reservoir still under construction should be maintained at higher water levels than is currently contemplated in a Corps of Engineers plan.

Everglades restoration advocates say growers are simply putting their priorities ahead of others.

They’ve always been on the front lines and now they’re not happy with how the lake and reservoir will be more equitably operated, said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation.

The lawsuits are pending in federal court in West Palm Beach. They ask a judge to order the Corps to revert to a reservoir plan ensuring a greater supply of water.

