Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph's early morning news briefing. Here's a compilation of the top news we'll cover on Sunday. 1. Britain withdraws from Afghanistan: last troop withdrawal in 20 years

Britain’s 20-year military operation in Afghanistan came to an end on Saturday night, as Boris Johnson insisted that Britain would do everything it could to preserve its military’s sacrifices.

The last flight of the RAF, withdrawing British troops, left Kabul after helping the departure of the last civilians who were able to enter the airport before the doors were closed. Read the full article.

2. The British left behind in Kabul are students, interpreters and Glasgow taxi drivers.

They mark the end of a 20-year presence in Afghanistan, a name that could haunt Britain after the last plane left Kabul Airport.

This includes former British military interpreters, British university alumni, Glasgow taxi drivers, even former British bodyguards for the US ambassador to Korea, and countless others who have been evicted on the way. Read the full article.

3. Joe Biden’s Worst Day: ‘Clutch Sleeping’ as President repeatedly and late briefs the world on the Afghan crisis

The darkest days of Joe Biden’s presidency, when 13 Americans were killed in suicide bombings in Kabul, were hours late for his speech to Americans because of the confusion and indecision behind him.

The White House did not explain why the commander-in-chief remained silent for more than seven hours, other than that the situation was “evolving” and that he had “continued contact” with military commanders. Read the full story.

4. How Europe is Leading Britain in the Great Race of COVID-19

We started early, but after the summer it looks like Emmanuel Macron and Dick Dastardly in the form of his wacky European racer will enter the second winter of the plague ahead of us.

Europe has been a belated entry into the vaccine race, but the pace at which the jab has emerged in recent months has been phenomenal. France is now partially ahead of us in a single jab and Finland, Denmark, Ireland, Spain and Portugal now have significantly higher percentages of fully vaccinated citizens. Read the full story.

5. Rishi Sunak Conflicts Course With NHS For Additional Funding To Eliminate Covid Balance

The Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is in conflict with the NHS over health care claims for billions of pounds of additional Covid-19 funding.

Trust CEO argues that without urgent replenishment from the Treasury, funds to address the coronavirus backlog will run out without discarding or scaling back parts of long-term health care plans to improve cancer treatment and mental health care. Read the full story.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information throughout the day in The Telegraph.

