



This is a theme that fans of transatlantic team competitions have seen on several occasions. It goes like this: More familiar with the intricacies of foursomes and strategies and four-ball rhythm, the Old World underdogs are battling to hit or near parity before the singles on the final day. It is then, however, that the greater depth (on paper) of the American side really begins to say. At the end of the game, the trophy either stays in the United States or heads west across the Atlantic.

Welcome to the 41st Curtis Cup at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales.

Tied 6-6 with eight points to go head-to-head, the American team earned an ultimately comfortable victory on Sunday. With the Americans winning the 6½-1½ singles, the final score was 12½-7½. Suffice to say that navigation was easy for visitors to this picturesque part of the Principality. Of the eight matches, six went to the penultimate green, a sure indication of an overall competitiveness that was far from the previous Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge, where the home side came out on top by scoring. embarrassing to 17-3.

Two consecutive victories for the Americans give them three victories in the last five meetings and 10 victories in the last 12 matches.

The traditional hardness displayed by the American team was personified by national champion Jensen Castle. Three-downs with four to go in Game 1 against a seemingly endemic Hannah Darling, Castle scored a half point that, at the time, seemed vital to the American cause.

It was awesome, said Castle, who as the 63rd seed was an unlikely US Womens Amateur winner. It was such a battle. But I kept trying and I was never outside of it. I was playing well today but Hannah was playing so well. So I just had to keep giving myself opportunities. I’m pretty excited. The crazy thing is I didn’t think I was good at match play until Am. My key this week was to focus on myself. Fairways and greens.

Still, the overall star of the winning team was, as you might expect, world No.1 Rose Zhang. The new Stanford signing was the top scorer with four and a half points in five games. Allisen Corpuz was the other undefeated American, winning all three of her matches. Only the unfortunate Gina Kim did not contribute to the final tally of 12½ points.

For the losers, five of them are at Oklahoma US State University, student Casey McGinty was the top scorer with three and a half points. Annabel Fuller, the only returning member, has three points in five games, as has Darling with a 2-0-2 record.

The best story of the last day, however, was provided by Rachel Kuehn. In 1998 Rachel’s mother Brenda Corrie Kuehn hit the winning putt in the 1998 Curtis Cup at Minikahda, and 23 years later her daughter did the same at Conwy. The victory of the younger Kuehns on the last green over Louise Duncan was enough to bring the American points total to 10½, securing the victory.

It’s amazing, especially since we only scored a point and a half on the first day, Kuehn said, when we finished with a 3-0-1 record. Making the comeback we did yesterday was pretty amazing. It was anyone’s game this morning. So it’s really cool, really special for me to do what my mom did all those years ago. I’ve heard about it since I was 8 years old.

Speaking of who, Mom was on hand to watch the story rehearsal.

Words can’t explain how I’m feeling, Elder Kuehn said with a smile. Watching your daughter on this stage is amazing. I am so proud of her and the whole team. I remember very well what happened in 1998. I have often spoken to Rachel about it. I had a left-to-right downhill four-foot putt that I didn’t want to hit on the 17th green. But I didn’t want to play on the 18th either. I’ve been sharing this with her since she was young. But she doesn’t want to let me have any fame, I guess. She has to surpass me in everything she does.

Another member of that 1998 US team, US captain Sarah Ingram, was also delighted.

My daughters are so talented, so sweet and so fighting on the course, said Ingram. I have to thank my team for finally getting me a win. We played so well today and we fought really hard. Jensen led the charge. Getting that half in the first game was huge. Brooke Matthews got her first point. They played so hard today.

Hey, that’s what they’re doing. History tells us.

