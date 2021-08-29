COVID-19: UK reports 32,406 COVID-19 cases and 133 additional deaths daily | UK News





The UK has recorded 32,406 new coronavirus cases and 133 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, daily government data shows.

This number compares to 38,046 COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths reported on Friday.

At this time last week on August 21st, 32,058 new cases and 104 deaths were recorded.

128,248 people received their second dose on Friday, meaning 78.2% of the population aged 16 and over are now fully vaccinated.

And 43,160 people received the first dose, for a total of 47,958,928 (88.2%).

A new study found that people infected with the Delta mutation were twice as likely to be hospitalized as those with the Alpha mutation.

Studies conducted by Public Health England (PHE) and Cambridge University are the first studies to compare the risks of the two variants.

Early studies of the delta strain, first reported in India at the end of 2020, have shown that they are up to 50% more likely to transmit than the alpha strain first discovered in Kent.

Dr Gavin Dabrera, consultant epidemiologist at PHE’s National Infection Service, said: “We already know that the vaccine provides excellent protection against delta, and this strain is responsible for 98 of the UK’s COVID-19 cases. % or more, so if you haven’t been vaccinated twice, get it as soon as possible.”

Image: New study shows that people infected with the Delta strain are twice as likely to be hospitalized.

Meanwhile, interest in vaccination has increased among people from ethnically diverse communities, and a new analysis shows

More than 3.8 million first doses have been delivered since the launch of the NHS’s “grab-a-jab” campaign, which began in late June.

The campaign allows people to get vaccinated at pop-up walks in centres, mosques, city halls, football fields and festivals.

NHS England says more than 700,000 people of diverse ethnic backgrounds have been protected from COVID-19 since the campaign began.

People of mixed Asian and Caucasian backgrounds increased their jab intake the fastest, with nearly a quarter increase. By June 20, 81,933 people had received their first dose, and by August 22, 101,140 had been vaccinated.

Immunizations for mixed whites increased by 22.9% and immunizations for black Africans increased by 20.9%.

During the same period, the first dose for whites increased by 11.1%.

