What we know about the 13 US servicemen killed in Kabul





The Defense Department on Saturday identified the 13 members of the US military who were killed in the attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday as they worked to evacuate people to safety. They came from all over the country, from California to Wyoming to Tennessee, and were on average just over 22 years old. Eleven were Marines, one was a Navy medic and one was in the military.

Here’s what we know about them.

Marine Corps Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Staff Sergeant Hoover was a born leader, said his father Darin Hoover, who loved the United States and was on his third tour of Afghanistan. He led his men in there and they followed him, but I know I know deep in my heart that he was in front, Mr Hoover said. And they would have followed him through the gates of hell if that was the right thing to do, and ultimately that’s about what he did.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, from Lawrence, Mass.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Sergeant Rosario should be recognized as the hero she was, her family told the mayor of Lawrence. Her former junior ROTC instructor recalled her as an absolute warrior in high school, and Navy First Lt. John Coppola said in a statement that she played a pivotal role in the evacuation of thousands of women and children. The Dominican Republic’s embassy in the United States has declared that she is Dominican-American.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif.

Credit … via Gabriel Fire

In Sergeant Gees’ latest Instagram post less than a week ago, she stands next to a long line of people waiting to board a military plane at Kabul airport. Escort the evacuees onto the bird, she wrote. In another post, in which she holds a child in Kabul, she wrote, I love my job. A fellow sergeant wrote on Facebook that Sergeant Gees’ car was still in the parking lot of a Marine Corps base in North Carolina: I would drive it around the parking lot every now and then to make sure it would be good for his return home.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, from Indio, Calif.

Credit … Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, via Reuters

Corporal Lopez’s mother told a Southern California reporter that her son recently carried an Afghan toddler several miles to safety and asked people to light a candle in his honor. Corporal Lopez’s parents both work for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in California, his father as a captain and his mother as a deputy. Like his parents who serve our community, being a Marine for Hunter wasn’t a job; it was a calling, the Riverside Sheriffs Association wrote in a statement.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, Omaha.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Corporal Page grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha area, and joined the Marines after high school, his family said in a statement. He had four siblings and was a member of the Boy Scouts, played club hockey, hunted with his father and had a soft spot for dogs, they said. For his younger siblings he was their favorite gym and for his friends he was a really happy guy that you could always count on, the family said, adding that he was mourned by his parents, his beau -parents, siblings, grandparents and girlfriends.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, from Logansport, Ind.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Corporal Sanchez lived in a small town about an hour and a half north of Indianapolis and was a graduate of Logansport High School. The mayor of Logansport said Corporal Sanchez still had his life ahead of him and the young man had sacrificed himself by putting himself in danger as part of the mission in Kabul. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has vowed to honor him in any way he can. Few of us respond to a call of duty as dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do, he said.

Marine Corps Cpl Lance. David L. Espinoza, 20, from Rio Bravo, Texas.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Lance Corporal Espinozas’ mother told a local TV station she received a call at 2:30 a.m. informing her of the death of her young son. I’m proud of him because of what he’s done, but as a mother, you know it’s tough, his mother, Elizabeth Holguin, told KGNS-TV while she was in town. tears. The station reported that Lance Corporal Espinozas’s sister had just turned 13. The corporal was born in Laredo, Texas, his family said, and had been stationed in Jordan for two years before being transferred to Kabul about a week ago. He always knew how much his parents loved him, Ms. Holguin said.

Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Lance Corporal Schmitz, who lived in a suburb of St. Louis, was stationed in Jordan during his first deployment before being transferred to Afghanistan for the evacuation mission about two weeks ago, his father Mark said. Schmitz, on KMOX radio in Saint-Louis. . It’s something he always wanted to do and I’ve never seen a young man train as hard as him to be the best soldier he can be, Mr Schmitz said, adding that the family was both devastated and furious. Someone just came and took the easy way out and put an end to everything for him and for us and for the others who were killed, he said.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 5

Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more on their origin story and their record as leaders.

Who are the Taliban leaders? They are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and dodging American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to rule, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim.

What happens to Afghan women? The last time the Taliban was in power, they banned women and girls from most jobs or going to school. Afghan women have made a lot of progress since the overthrow of the Taliban, but now they fear losing ground. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have started to re-impose the old order.

Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.

Credit … via the McCollum family

Lance Corporal McCollum had dreamed of becoming a Navy since he was 3, his father Jim said in an interview. He too was recently transferred from Jordan to Afghanistan, and Mr McCollum started looking for a small green dot on his phone on a messaging app that showed his son was online and doing well. When news came that 13 Americans had died in the attack, he checked the point again and sent it an unanswered message. In my heart yesterday afternoon, I knew, Mr McCollum said, adding that his son was a beautiful soul.

Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Dylan R. Merola, 20, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Lance Corporal Merola was one of the best kids ever, said mother Cheryl Merola. He was kind, loving and would give anything for anyone, she told KCBS-TV. His grandmother told the station Lance Corporal Merola frequently said he wanted to come home with his family. He had been transferred to Afghanistan about a week and a half ago and left a voicemail message for his mother saying that he could not speak to her for a while and that he loved her. Los Osos High School in Southern California, from which he recently graduated, gave him a minute of silence during a football game on Friday.

Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, from Norco, Calif.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Lance Corporal Nikoui was a young martial arts champion whose father told Reuters he watched TV nonstop for updates on the attack until he heard the devastating news of three. Marines at his doorstep. He was born the same year she started and ended her life with the end of this war, said Steve Nikoui. He told the Daily Beast that his son loved his Marine family and wanted to make a career out of it, and added that he was frustrated that President Biden had sent his children and others to danger. They sent my son there as a paper pusher and then brought the Taliban out for security, he said.

Maxton W. Soviak Navy Hospital, 22, Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Credit … US Marines, via Reuters

Mr. Soviak grew up playing football in a small community in northern Ohio where his death left a Maxton-sized hole in the lives of those close to him, his sister Marilyn wrote in an Instagram post. He was a Navy medic who graduated from high school in 2017. Everyone looked to Max in tough situations, said Jim Hall, his high school football coach, who described Mr. Soviak like a deeply loyal friend. He was energetic. He wore his emotions on his sleeve. He was a passionate child. He didn’t remember anything.

The army sergeant major. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Credit … US Army, via Associated Press

Staff Sergeant Knauss was a motivated young man who loved his country, his grandfather Wayne Knauss told WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tenn. He was a believer, so we will see him again in Heaven. He had been in the military for five years, his grandfather said, and his stepmother told the station he planned to move to Washington when he returned to the United States. One of his former teachers said he was calm but confident in school and wrote an essay saying his role models were people who stood up against power to help people. He wrote that nine years ago, when he was a 14-year-old boy, not knowing the man he was going to become, Angela Hoffman, the teacher, told the station.

Jack Healy and Dave Philipps contributed reporting.

