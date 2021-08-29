All God’s Disadvantages: Church Camping Record Years Due to UK Staycation Boom | travel





Penny Thomas has always preferred an adventurous vacation to lying on the beach. But with UK destinations in high demand during this year’s pandemic, she found a unique way to avoid the crowds.

Instead of staying at a busy campground or looking for a rare cottage, Thomas, her partners Pete Matthews, and labradoodle Betty checked into a 13th-century church. I hate being disturbed by other people’s noise, so it was attractive to do something a little different. You don’t understand it when you’re sleeping among the dead, she says with a laugh.

The Warwickshire couple are one of a record number of British vacationers camping at church this year. Launched six years ago to bring new people into vacant buildings and help with their upkeep, the Airbnb-style service for overlapping churches is generally very popular with international visitors. However, with coronavirus travel restrictions in place and huge demand for UK-based staycations, Champing, the official name of the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) initiative, is set to record the highest number of domestic visitors so far this season. from April to October.

St Mary’s Church in Edlsboro, Buckinghamshire is one of the rental properties. PHOTOGRAPH BY JOSEPH JOHN CASEY

There are 14 CCT churches across the UK, including Essex, Norfolk, Lancashire and Somerset. Visitors pay between 49 and 59 per adult per night at the campground surrounded by monuments, tombstones, stained glass windows, altars and all the common furnishings of Anglican churches. They also bring wild animals with bats to some churches.

Regardless of the size of the building, only one group will stay at a time and guests will be given church keys. Even a small country church is great value for money. It’s a huge space when two people are there, says two-time winner Thomas, 51.

Packaging designers Thomas and Matthews first stayed at St Peters, a 14th-century church in Wolfhampcote, Warwickshire. The second time they went to St Cuthberts Church in Holme Lacy, Herefordshire.

Both were staunch atheists, but I love ancient buildings. I have a bit of a passion for them, Thomas says. And in any church there is an atmosphere. Even though I am an atheist, I think there is an atmosphere.

Many of her friends asked if she felt spooky. At first I was terrified after watching a horror movie, but the second time I really enjoyed a peaceful stay.

Champing’s head of business development, Fiona Silk, said it has had around 1,350 champs so far this year and has had 6,500 champs since it started in 2015.

A child guest at the Church of the Virgin Mary in Amberro, Somerset. PHOTOGRAPH BY JOSEPH JOHN CASEY

She said it was particularly popular with Americans who love the historical side before the pandemic, but this year has attracted mostly British guests across generations. People are looking for new places close to home, new perspectives, and discovering places they may not have known before, right on their doorstep.

Sleeping in church, she says, allows people to experience church in a whole new way than at a service, wedding or funeral. They experienced those solid walls, those ancient doors, and the beautiful stained glass windows around you with the morning light coming in. And they find comfort or peace.

They get something unique to everyone.

It also appeals to a wide range of levels, from trainees looking for a place to reflect, to those who see it through the lens of social media. Many people want to come to a unique place because they will look great on their Instagram.

They may have had a tipi experience or a shepherd’s hut and are now trying out a church. So it doesn’t have to be spiritual, and obviously people don’t have to be religious, says Silk.

Guests are provided with camp chairs, tea and coffee, camper beds, water, kettle, battery-powered candles, lanterns and fairy lights, toilets are available but no showers. Guests can drink alcohol in the church and some have a party.

Lynda Dale regularly welcomes guests at St Mary the Virgin at Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex. She says worship is a great way to bring young people to the church and help mark buildings on a map. At first, there were some issues in the community about installing a toilet in a church, but they are now accepting it.

Dale is the keyholder and chairman of the Friends group of the medieval church, some dating back to the Norman Conquest. She added: Of all the monuments and history, few can have a nearly 1,000-year-old church as a hotel room.

