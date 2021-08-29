Marriage certificate and cell phone: how the wife of an American veteran fled Afghanistan





Afghan refugees sit on a bus taking them to a treatment center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, USA August 28, 2021. REUTERS / Michael A. McCoy / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug.29 (Reuters) – Whipped by the Taliban and pushed from behind by other desperate Afghans, marriage certificate in hand, Sharifa Afzali pushed her cell phone towards the American soldier barring the door of Kabul airport. On the other side was her husband, a US Army veteran in Oklahoma.

“I said, ‘Hey, see if he’s going to talk to me on the phone.’ I didn’t think he would, but he did, “said Hans Wright, who begged the soldier to bend the rules for the visa-free woman he loves.

“And by the grace of God, he let my wife and my interpreter pass,” Wright told Reuters.

Afzali came out of Afghanistan, counting herself among the lucky ones.

An unknown number of U.S.-affiliated families fearing Taliban retaliation have been divided in the chaotic rush for flights before the U.S. evacuation operation ends by Tuesday, people involved in networks have said. hoc rushing to help extricate Afghans at risk.

With US President Joe Biden’s administration prioritizing holders of US passports and green cards, many people traveling to the airport through Taliban checkpoints with Afghan families were faced with a heartbreaking choice: to leave relatives behind them or risk their own lives by staying, the people said.

“We have dealt with several cases of families who have been separated or have been told that only family members with a blue (US) passport or green card are allowed through the doors,” said Stacia George. , a former USAID official.

Some have had to leave children with U.S. citizenship rights to relatives, she said. Others have been successful in getting children into the airport with American family members or green card holders.

Joe McReynolds, another advocate for the evacuees, said he had documented a dozen cases of active-duty U.S. servicemen of Afghan descent or U.S. veterans in the United States struggling to extract relatives on visas from special immigration or in the SIV process.

“If the US soldier was there in Afghanistan, we probably could have smuggled them through,” he said, adding that he was only aware of one successful case. He declined to provide details, citing security concerns.

Afzali’s escape was aided by her determination, luck, her husband, their marriage certificate and her SIV application.

Critical help also came from Ashley Sogge, a former US Army special operations officer who believes an email she sent to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was proved crucial to getting Afzali on a list at the airport.

“This is good news. But unfortunately, nothing reproducible,” Sogge told Reuters. “It was really ad hoc.”

Asked for comment, Psaki said those responsible for saving tens of thousands of lives were the men and women of the military and national security and State Department teams on the ground in Kabul.

COACHING, CAJOLATING FROM A FAR

Wright, of Grove, Oklahoma, retired in 2009 as the first sergeant after 24 years of service, and began working as a contractor advising Afghan special forces, he said.

He met Afzali, who worked for the contracting company, in 2017. When he changed jobs in 2019, she went to work as an interpreter, but in a different location.

“Our relationship is growing through SMS, email, Facebook,” he said.

They flew to Dubai in April to get married, but a Utah judge had to marry them in an online ceremony. The United Arab Emirates, Wright said, would not give them the documents “because I’m a Christian and she’s a Muslim.”

Their marriage certificate is signed by the lieutenant governor of Utah, he said. “It was very cool.”

But their marriage did not remove a bureaucratic hurdle: Afzali was unable to apply for a U.S. spouse visa because she already had an SIV application pending since 2018, he said.

Wright left Afghanistan in May hoping Afzali’s visa would be approved. But then came the rapid takeover by the Taliban and the heckling of tens of thousands of people demanding flights from Kabul.

“For the past two weeks, I couldn’t fall asleep,” Wright recalls of his early efforts to evacuate his wife. “A lot of my nights were spent chatting with the (US) military, with the Afghan military liaison.”

Sogge was connected to Wright last Monday by a US serviceman who saw one of his Instagram posts offering to help people extricate themselves.

She worked on telephones and ad hoc evacuation networks, emailed photos of Afzali’s documents and what she would wear to contacts inside the airport, and followed up on the situation in outside via its networks in near real time.

She urged Wright to contact members of Congress, then last Tuesday told her to tell his wife to go to the airport. He and Sogge kept in touch with her by phone and text.

Afzali and the interpreter left around 8 p.m. It took them about 16 hours in the sweltering heat to reach a portal, Afzali flogged by the canes of Taliban fighters.

The American soldiers told the couple to go to another gate.

“She suffered injuries from some of the beatings. There was some shoving from the crowd. I told her not to give up,” Wright said.

She reached a second door. But American troops again refused to let her pass because Afzali’s visa had not yet been approved.

Sogge urged Afzali via text message to persist in advising Wright how Afzali should address the soldiers.

“I basically trained him,” she said. “What to say to her at the door, and point out that she was the lawful wife of a serviceman and an American citizen and that she had her marriage certificate. That this is a case of SIV pending. “

She told Wright to tell his wife to “be polite, be persistent.”

It was then that Wright urged Afzali to hand over his phone to the US soldier.

With the couple safe inside, Sogge arranged for Afzali and the interpreter to board a flight. At this point, Wright said, his destination was unknown.

“She called me this morning,” he said on Friday. “She’s in Germany.”

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Mary Milliken and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/wedding-certificate-cell-phone-how-us-veterans-wife-fled-afghanistan-2021-08-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos