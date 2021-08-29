10 Best Outings for Cats and Cat Lovers in the UK | day trip





Mosquito House, Edinburgh

Scotland’s first cat cafe, Maison de Moggy, has 12 cats, from Pauline Maine Coon to Elodie, a special-looking Sphynx cat (MdeM is one of the only cat cafes in the world that owns Sphynx cats). The cafe was created specifically to provide a space for cats to climb and play, and visitors can enjoy tea and homemade cakes (good vegan and GF options) while making friends with furry residents. A cat nanny is always on hand and reservations are essential. Stay at the stylish Market Street Hotel, Scotland’s first design hotel. double the 174 B&B; Market Street Hotel.co.uk

Strattons, NorfolkSuper-charming: Bert at Strattons

This charming, family-run boutique hotel includes restaurants, deli and lifestyle shops, and is home to two very attractive mosquitoes, Bert and Mr B, who usually take a nap or sunbathe in the cozy lounge. outside garden. This is not a hotel for fans of minimalism. The 14 bedrooms are each in a unique and eclectic style, dotted with mermaid mosaics here, cowhide over there, antiques and artwork. The Afterfive restaurant serves stylish, contemporary English cuisine and a delightful afternoon tea. Double at 159 B&B; strattonshotel.com

The Louis Wain Collection, KentStrange and the Fascinating World of Cats: The Louis Wain Collection, Kent. Photo: Historical Photo Archives/Covis/Getty Images

Journey to Beckenham to see the permanent collection of 55 Lewis Waynes’ famous cat portraits on display at the Bethlem Museum of the Heart. Wayne is known to suffer from schizophrenia and continued to paint in a mental hospital in his later years. The strange and enchanting cat world he created will become even more famous as Benedict Cumberbatch plays him in an upcoming biographical film. Expect plenty of Wain-related memorabilia from Cheshire & Wain’s cat collar collection, from forwarding art dealer Chris Beetles’ new book (Louis Wains Cats) to Cumberbatch.museumofthemind.org.uk.

Wildcat Trail, Cairngorms Thousands still roam: Scots wildcat. Photo: Rachel Profit/PA

There are still thousands of wildcats roaming the Scottish countryside. Finding one can be the highlight of a stay at Cairngorms, but they are hard-to-find creatures. The Wildcat Experience in the town of Newtonmore offers even better opportunities. There are 132 painted wildcat models scattered throughout the garden, roof and trees, and a certificate is awarded to a child who finds 25 or more. Walkers can follow the Wildcat Trail, a 10-kilometer trail with stunning views. Stay at Glen, an Edwardian hotel with a cozy bar and restaurant. Double at 102 B&B; Glen Hotel.co.uk

Summer Lodge Hotel, Dorset Pets are warmly welcomed as guests: Summer Lodge Hotel, Dorset

If parting with your cat is unbearable, the Summer Lodge hotel welcomes your pets as warmly as guests with their dedicated pet concierge. Set in a glorious garden, this classic country house hotel offers cozy rooms with pet food and a water fountain, a cat bed and snacks. The three rosette restaurants offer fine dining with stunning cellars, and the spa offering yoga and swimming pools is the perfect pet-free pamper. Double Room at 315 B&B; Summerlodgehotel.co.uk

Hello Kitty Secret Garden, East SussexPerfect place for little cat lovers: Hello Kitty Secret Garden, East Sussex

A perfect choice for young cat lovers, Drusillas Park (drusillas.co.uk) offers Europe’s first Hello Kitty attraction with three soft rides and a Hello Kitty house. The zoo is also home to servals and meerkats (actually members of the mongoose family) who experience daily Meerkat Encounter. A short drive away, Star at Alfriston is the newest outpost for Alex and Olga Polizzis’ stylish hotel collection. Double from 240 B&B; polizzicollection.com

Lady Dinahs Cat Emporium, London Lady Dimahs Cat Emporium with a herd of adorable rescue cats roaming.

The oldest running cat cafe in the UK (since 2014), Lady Dinahs is created by a herd of adorable rescue cats who live in a special shop full of tree-like installations, wall-to-wall bridges and comfy sofas for many. roam around. human visitors. Visits are pre-booked in 90-minute increments, and classic tea and cakes are served along with sandwiches and alcoholic beverages. Children must be at least 12 years old and have a cat caretaker at all times. Stay at Boundary London, a trendy Shoreditch hotel with a fantastic rooftop terrace. double from 144; border, london

Hazlitts, London Hidden Gem: Hazlitts. Photo: David Levene/The Guardian

After a day of shopping or sightseeing in London, there’s nothing more soothing than cuddling with a cat and a book in a cozy lounge. A hidden gem of a hotel in Soho, Hazlitts offers all three. Sir Godfrey is a friendly ginger mog resident cat who has called this place home for nine years. The hotel has a glamorous and old-fashioned feel with velvet-covered bedrooms and classic art on the walls. A peaceful cocoon of the bustling Soho streets outside. Although there is no restaurant, Sir Godfrey’s gin and tonic, served at the library’s honest bar, is a great way to start the night. hazlittshotel.com

The Cat Gallery, YorkSell Toys & Bowls, Feeding Mats, Necklaces & Soothing Sprays: The Cat Gallery, York

A competitor to Britain’s most cat-centric city, York boasts cat-themed shops and promenades, home to the city’s stone and cat sculptures and some of the most historic buildings. Cat Gallery (thecatgallery.co.uk) sells everything from hoodies, bags and household items to toys and bowls, feeding mats, necklaces and soothing sprays. Stay in a cozy Georgian pub with rooms at Lamb and Lion. Very close to Minster and Cat Gallery. Double the 127 B&B; lambandlioninnyork.com

Tiggers Cottage, Berkshire The perfect cat-friendly stay: Tiggers Cottage, Berkshire

A cat-friendly property that lives up to its name, Tiggers Cottage, a Tudor hostel not far from Bray High Street. Explore this serene River Thames on foot or rent a boat (you can leave your cat at home). Across the river is Cookham, where artist Stanley Spencer once lived and has a dedicated gallery. The town also boasts Fat Duck and The Waterside Inn, two of the UK’s five Michelin-starred restaurants. Alternatively, you can dine at home and explore the beautiful gardens where your pet can get tired in a comfortable bed. Two-Bedroom Cottage, with 2 pets 400 per night, petpyjamas.com

