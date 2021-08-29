Knight breaks US record in 10-2 quarter-final win over Japan





Posted: Aug 28, 2021 / 5:24 p.m. CDT / Updated: Aug 28, 2021 / 11:57 PM CDT

USA centralizing Hilary Knight tries to hold onto her position as Shiori Koike of Japan defeats Japanese goalie Nana Fujimoto in an IIHF Women’s World Championship quarterfinal match in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday August 28. 2021. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alta. (AP) Hilary Knight tallied two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in the women’s world hockey championship, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals final.

Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and shattered the mark with an assist in the second. Knight added his record 47th goal in the third event. With 80 points, the eight-time world champion is only ahead of former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).

Learning from some of the greats, being able to play with some of the greats has been an honor, Knight said. It’s a special night. I was happy to be able to celebrate it with the girls. But obviously you have to kind of put that aside and understand that it’s a one-game tournament at this point.

The five-time defending champion of the United States will face Finland in the semifinals on Monday in a rematch of the Americans’ 2-1 shootout victory in the 2019 championship game in Finland, the last time the United event was disputed.

Sanni Vanhanen scored and Anni Keisala made 29 saves in Finland’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic late in the game.

The United States, winners of eight of the last nine titles and nine of the last 11, beat Finland 3-0 in the group stage.

Canada, ten times champion, will face Switzerland in the other semi-final.

Canada followed their 5-1 win over the United States on Thursday night in their round robin final with a 7-0 win over Germany. In the first quarter-final, Laura Zimmerman scored 5:29 into extra time to give Switzerland a 3-2 victory over Russia.

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle have also scored twice each for the United States. Megan Keller, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey and Dani Cameranesi added goals.

We were really approaching the rest of the tournament with a chip on our shoulder, Knight said. I think that was a great response today from our team and it was shown on the scoreboard.

The United States dominated Japan 61-12, with Alex Cavallini making eight saves in the first two periods and Nicole Hensley stopping two shots in the third.

They started really fast and kept playing at this pace so it was fun to watch, coach Joel Johnson said.

Akane Shiga has scored twice for Japan.

Canada struck quickly against shorthanded Germany. Ashton Bell opened the scoring at 1:29 from the first and Natalie Spooner followed at 3:54 with the first of her two goals. Brianne Jenner, Melodie Daoust, Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier also scored, and Emerance Maschmeyer made three saves as Canada had a 52-3 lead.

I think the most important thing for us was that games like this can take you apart a bit and the players can become individual, said Canadian coach Troy Ryan. I thought most of the time we were trying to keep doing what we were doing throughout the event. I think we continued to play with a certain structure, which was one of the good things.

Injuries limited Germany to 16 skaters.

Switzerland won after losing all four group games, Sinja Leeman feeding Zimmerman in overtime for former goalkeeper Valeria Merkusheva.

Evelina Raselli brought Switzerland down to less than a goal midway through the third period, and Phoebe Staenz tied with 2:16 left in regulation.

Yelizaveta Rodnova and Ilona Markova scored for Russia in the first half to oust goalkeeper Andrea Braendli. Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief.

The Swiss were deprived of top scorer Alina Muller. She injured her ankle in the first game of the preliminary round, a loss to Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourbasin.com/sports/knight-scores-twice-us-routs-japan-10-2-in-world-hockey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos