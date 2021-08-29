UK competition regulator criticizes Covid unit dissolution





Competition and Market Authority Updates

The UK competition regulator has been criticized by lawyers and former chairman Andrew Tyrie for shutting down its Covid-19 department at the beginning of the year, months before the crisis over illegal travel testing prompted surveillance groups to intervene.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) formed a Covid-19 task force in March to respond to consumer and competition issues raised by the pandemic.

However, between July 2020 and February of this year, the department and the supervisory board were quietly dissolved, according to two people familiar with the matter. Earlier this month, watchdogs were asked by the government to undertake an urgent review of a torn and substandard Covid-19 travel test.

In an interview with the FT, Tyrie said the government “has a right to worry” about PCR testing.

He added: “CMA saw very little about it. [Covid and PCRs] It has been since we shut down the task force and put an end to all serious attempts to fuel consumer complaints online, leaving consumers without the information they need to monitor the development of harm.”

As one competition lawyer said:[the task force]. . . Ultimately what matters is what they actually do, but I’m not sure if they’ll still be able to check their pulse without a dedicated task force.”

On August 25, the CMA warned test providers that they would take them to court if they broke the law. But along with governments, regulators are under pressure from MPs and the travel industry to act faster to combat bad practices, including misleading pricing and missing testing.

suggestion

Health Minister Sajid Javid also announced on the government website a crackdown on “cowboy” companies selling coronavirus tests to British people traveling abroad at misleading prices.

CMA’s Covid department brought together teams from across regulators to crack down on things like profit-seeking and was founded by Tyrie. After the board coup d’état in June, it was gradually disbanded shortly after resignation. According to Watchdog’s annual report, the operational group tasked with managing and restarting devices in the event of a new crisis was shut down in February, but the end of the task force was not announced.

According to the CMA, the task force was an interim emergency measure and its work has since been incorporated into the regulatory body’s general case work. Consumers can still file complaints through an online form, and regulators have launched a new investigation after ending a task force, including an airline refund investigation, in December.

“It would be a mistake to suggest that changes in the way we structure our COVID-19 work have affected our ability to respond to the pandemic,” the CMA said in a statement.

“Like many organizations, CMA’s internal processes have evolved since March of last year to enable us to act more effectively. People are all too well aware that the coronavirus hasn’t gone away yet, so dealing with its impact is no longer a short-term project. This is a key part of our ongoing work.”

One lawyer expressed his surprise, especially when he decided to liquidate the department as the CMA’s overall workload increased after Brexit. Since the UK left the EU, the number of mergers has increased by 50%.

Another person, a competing partner at a UK law firm, said: “I would like to say that a task force focused on Covid-19 has the potential to prioritize cases and track them in different ways. . . It makes sense to stick with that particular lens until complaints about price spikes are significantly reduced.”

