Hurricane Ida: US Gulf Coast braces for dangerous storm | Weather News





U.S. Gulf Coast authorities have issued more serious warnings as Hurricane Ida is expected to bring heavy rain, a tidal wave to much of the Louisiana coastline, and winds of up to 225 km. / h (140 mph) in the area this weekend.

Forecasters said the storm could make landfall in the United States on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson five-stage scale.

Miami’s National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an update at 7:00 p.m. CDT Saturday (0:00 GMT Sunday) that the storm was located about 460 kilometers (285 miles) southeast of Houma, Louisiana, and had maximum resistance. winds of 165 km / h (105 mph).

The hurricane is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding precipitation to the northern Gulf Coast from Sunday morning, the NHC said.

Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday, the agency said earlier today, adding that preparations for the storm should be rushed.

It’s over today, NHC interim deputy director Jamie Rhome also said on Saturday. If you’re on the Louisiana and Mississippi coast, you really, really have to go, because today is in terms of protecting life and property.

Evacuation orders

Authorities have issued a combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations for towns and communities in the area, including New Orleans, where a mid-morning notice told residents that if you plan to evacuate, do so. it now.

Traffic was heavy on the westbound roads out of the city early Saturday, and most gas stations in New Orleans and its suburbs were out of gas. The few that were still open had queues of more than a dozen cars and a wait time of almost an hour.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Saturday that Ida is a dangerous storm and that our window of preparation is closing quickly.

We have a very serious situation on our hands, Edwards said in a briefing. It will be one of the strongest hurricanes to strike anywhere in the state of Louisiana since at least the 1850s.

Mike Laurent of Marrero, Louisiana, filled a dozen cans of gasoline for his generator and those belonging to his friends and family. Laurent said he and his family plan to weather the storm at home despite concerns about the ability of the dike near his home to hold up. It was reinforced after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

I don’t think he’s ever been tested like he will be tomorrow or Monday, he told the Associated Press news agency.

I bought a dozen life jackets, just in case, he says. I hope I can bring them back. I hope I don’t have to use them. But I’d rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it.

These are the latest updates from @NWSNewOrleans. Hurricane #Ida is a dangerous storm, and our preparation window is closing quickly. Continue to pay attention to local news and heed warnings from local authorities. #lagov #lawx pic.twitter.com/56FUc53JZc

John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 28, 2021

Absolute worst place

The storm is expected to make landfall on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated much of the Gulf Coast 16 years ago. But while Katrina was Category 3 when it made landfall southwest of New Orleans, Ida is expected to hit an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Ida will do more damage to industries than Katrina because the predicted path of storms causes it to hit a vital industrial corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, meteorologist Jeff Masters said.

He said Ida would have to cross the worst place for a hurricane.

It is planned to follow the industrial corridor between Baton Rouge and New Orleans which is one of the key infrastructure regions of the United States essential to the economy, there are hundreds of major industrial sites there. down, I mean petrochemical sites, three of America’s 15 largest ports a nuclear power plant, Masters told AP.

You will probably be shutting down the Mississippi River to barge traffic for several weeks. It’s going to do a lot of damage to the infrastructure there.

People board Crescent City Pizza on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, before Hurricane Ida arrives [Matthew Hinton/AP Photo]

US President Joe Biden on Friday held a conference call with the governors of Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, as well as federal emergency response officials, before the hurricanes hit land.

They discussed the need for residents on the way to the storms to now prepare for significant impacts given the intensity of the storm and the expected precipitation and storm surges, the White House said in a statement about. the meeting.

Biden said on Saturday that 500 federal emergency response officers were in Texas and Louisiana responding to the storm. Aid workers coordinated closely with electric utilities to restore power as soon as possible, Biden said in a briefing with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/28/hurricane-ida-us-gulf-coast-prepares-dangerous-major-storm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos