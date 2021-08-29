US Open players don’t need COVID vaccines; about half have them





NEW YORK – When Andy Murray sat in the main US Open interview room for a press conference ahead of the tournament on Saturday, the moderator informed the 2012 champion that he was allowed to remove the kind of mask light blue medical device that has become so ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the nine players who met the media there a day earlier, Murray chose to keep his mask on. And unlike about half of the other men and women who will be on the pitch when the last Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on Monday, Murray has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He wishes there were more tennis pros. It creates some contrasts in Flushing Meadows when it comes to a burning issue in society these days, especially as cases related to the Delta variant increase.

For one thing, players and their team members don’t need to be vaccinated, but spectators who have paid to watch them and on certain pitches can get close enough to the action to deliver highs. five now must be able to show that they have had at least one hit.

In addition, among the players there are some, like number 1 Novak Djokovic, who consider the decision to shoot or not to be a purely personal choice. And there are those, like Murray, who say it’s not just about protecting yourself but also helping others.

I feel like I’m enjoying a pretty normal life, whereas for players who haven’t, it’s different. I’m sure they’ll be frustrated by this. At the end of the day, I guess the reason we all get vaccinated is to be careful of the general public. We also have a responsibility, as players who travel the world, to look after everyone, said Murray. I’m glad I was vaccinated. Hopefully more players will choose to have it in the coming months.

An ATP spokesperson said on Saturday that just over 50% of male players are vaccinated and the men’s tour continues to strongly recommend vaccination for players. get, a vaccine, with the goal of increasing the number of people to over 85% by the end of the year, while not currently requiring athletes to be vaccinated.

As late as Wednesday, the US Tennis Association said fans would not need to be vaccinated at the US Open. But, prompted by the New York mayor’s office, the USTA did an about-face on Friday, forcing fans over the age of 12 to enter the field to prove they received a dose, garnering praise from them. social networks from those who are happy with the extra layer of precaution and complaints from other people upset with the policy and its schedule.

People who interact with players already had to be vaccinated: USTA employees, chair umpires, ball collectors, the media, and some security and transportation officers.

Some gamers say that their traveling lifestyle, moving regularly from town to town or even from continent to continent, makes it difficult to get the vaccine.

Opportunities presented themselves throughout the year. Perhaps a handful, said Johanna Konta, a three-time major semi-finalist, who is unvaccinated and withdrew from Wimbledon due to contact tracing after a team member tested positive for COVID-19, then fell ill herself and missed the Tokyo Olympics. But obviously it’s a logistical thing to set up and time these things. It’s just the genre nature of our sport.

Unlike team sports such as the NFL or Major League Baseball, where vaccines were encouraged and incentivized, tennis is a very individual sport, where some tournaments offer players the opportunity to get shot on the spot and play. others do not include the US Open. himself.

We have provided the athletes with information on where they can get vaccinated near the hotel. … There are so many places here in New York City for non-citizens to get vaccinated, said tournament director Stacey Allaster. We will not do this specifically here on site.

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old American who was a Roland Garros quarter-finalist in June, said she was supposed to get her first shot the same week she received COVID-19.

The real problem is just spacing out the dosages and obviously getting from country to country is difficult, Gauff said this month.

But, she said, I’ll have it as soon as I can.

Other players, like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic’s finalist at Roland Garros, say they would only be vaccinated if necessary.

At some point I will have to, I’m pretty sure, but so far it hasn’t been mandatory to compete so I haven’t, said Tsitsipas, who has to face Murray on Monday.

Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, tested positive for the coronavirus last year after staging a series of exhibition matches while professional touring was on hiatus.

I think it should always be a personal decision whether you want to get the vaccine or not. So I am in favor of that, said Djokovic. “So whether or not someone wants to be vaccinated is entirely up to them. I hope it stays that way.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/APSports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/us-open-players-covid-shots-fans-79698592 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos