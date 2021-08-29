Afghanistan, Florida, US Open: your weekend briefing





1. Kabul airport evacuation flights end as President Biden warned of another attack in the final days of the US presence in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Saturday, just days after a suicide bomber killed 13 US soldiers and up to 170 Afghan civilians, Biden said another attack in Kabul was very likely within the next 24 to 36 hours. This is how the attack on Thursday unfolded.

3. Children’s hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.

As the Delta variant takes hold of the country, children who are not yet eligible for vaccination are at a higher risk of becoming infected, especially in places where the virus is on the rise. A New Orleans children’s hospital had so many Covid-19 patients that a federal emergency team was called in to reinforce an exhausted staff.

4. Florida offers a cautionary tale for dealing with the Delta variant: Even a state that has made a major effort on vaccinations can be crushed.

As Florida officials have refused closures and mask orders, they have made immunization of vulnerable seniors a priority. But it wasn’t enough that Florida has so many seniors that even the vast majority of vaccinations left over 800,000 unprotected. Immunization rates among young people were uneven, so groups of people remained at risk. Now Florida cases are reaching their highest peak in the pandemic.

In Britain, the public has evolved, although the virus has not. The country is reporting more than 30,000 new cases of Covid per day, but public compliance with measures to contain the spread appears to be declining. Experts say it could be a glimpse into the future for other countries.

5. Tens of millions of elderly Americans who cannot afford dental care may soon be getting help.

Democrats are maneuvering to add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time in history, a proposal that is part of the major budget bill passing through Congress. The impact would be huge: nearly half of Americans 65 and over have not seen a dentist in the past year, and nearly one in five have lost all of their natural teeth.

But first, lawmakers must overcome resistance from a key group: dentists themselves, who want dental services only available to the poorest patients and face a potential impact on their income. So far, no Republican has approved the plan.

6. France banned six American grape varieties in 1934, mainly on the grounds that they produced poor wine. So why are renegade winemakers still cultivating them?

In a year when an April frost ravaged France’s wine production, producers are touting the hardiness of American grapes as climate change wreaks havoc on vineyards across Europe. Pest resistant varieties are also helping winemakers respond to the growing popularity of natural wine. Guerrilla winegrowers south of the Cvennes now hope that the banned grapes will be legalized.

France is a great wine country, said one winemaker. To remain one, we must open up. We cannot get stuck on what we already know.

7. The US Open begins in New York on Monday, and Novak Djokovic is on a scavenger hunt.

Win this tournament and he will break his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and win the men’s Grand Slam title record with 21. Win this tournament and he will complete a Grand Slam by winning all four majors in the same calendar year. . No man has done it in singles since 1969 (Steffi Graf did it in 1988).

This is what Djokovic’s path to victory could look like. His success may be facilitated by the absence of Federer and Nadals from the US Open due to injuries. Serena Williams is also absent.

8. Sally Rooney’s first two books made her more famous than she loved, and she thought she would never write again. Then she wondered why she was writing.

The result is Beautiful World, Where Are You, which focuses on the friendship between two women as they enter their 30s and develop romantic relationships. It was with this book that I sat down and thought, wait a minute, what is a novel? Rooney said.

His book, released on September 7, is one of September’s most anticipated titles. Here are 18 other books to discover.

