Soaring attacks across the UK spark fear in the LGBTQ+ community | UK News





Two weeks ago, Ranjith Roy Kankanamalage 50 was found with fatal head injuries at Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in East London. Police believe the brutal attack was motivated by homophobia, and a man was arrested on murder charges.

The day before, Rob and Patrick were attacked with a broken bottle in the gay town of Birmingham, leaving one unconscious and the other severely wounded. Three men were arrested on charges of robbery and injury.

On July 30, in Edinburgh, a married gay couple was punched, kicked and spit while walking down a bustling city street. Three men have been charged with sexual assault and homophobic crimes.

In Liverpool, hundreds of people joined the protests after at least three street attacks on young people in the weeks of Pride month 22 June.

Local and national activists say these attacks are surging across the UK but underscoring the atmosphere of fear that LGBTQ+ communities on the streets must endure, although not connected.

Hate crimes related to sexual orientation and gender identity have increased annually since 2015, according to government data from England, Wales and Scotland. By March 2020, hate crimes against sexual orientation in England and Wales increased by 19% to 15,835 cases and hate crimes against transgender identity increased by 16% to 2,540 cases, with an average of over 50 reported daily.

“Recent events in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool and London suggest that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people will not feel safe in 2021,” said Sasha Misra, deputy director of campaigns for the LGBTQ+ human rights charity Stonewall. It is a clear reminder of the fact. being ourselves. Misra also notes that Stonewall data from 2017 shows that four out of five of these incidents go unreported and that LGBTQ+ victims are often reluctant to go to the police.

This is supported by Deputy Commissioner Mark Hamilton, the leader of the National Police Chiefs Council on hate crimes. He argued that although homophobic and transphobic crimes have traditionally been largely underreported, the work of LGBTQ+ liaisons with specific responsibilities for building community connections is one of the paying off initiatives.

We believe that some of the increase can be attributed to better reporting.

However, local activists explain that they perceive it as a growing public hostility. Lawrence Barton, director of Birmingham Pride, which operates multiple venues in the gay neighborhood, said: We had a homophobic attack on drag queens just a few weeks ago.

He added that he regularly goes to gay neighborhoods on the weekends, making homophobic remarks, and was amazed at how many people commented as they passed me screaming out of the car window.

Hamilton said West Midlands police had recently increased their high visibility patrols and wanted to reassure all those targeted that their reports would be handled with sensitivity, but they were disappointed by the decrease in police presence in the area.

Preventing attacks is important, but Barton says addressing the broader problem of homophobic views is his top concern. Some people deceive themselves into thinking that we live in a very progressive society and that we enjoy all these equality and freedoms. But if you actually dig below the surface, it’s clear that there is still a huge road to true equality.

Manchester’s drag queen Divina de Campo says hate crimes against LGBTQ+ don’t often make headlines.

De Campo, who led the fundraising after an LGBTQ+ mural in the urban gay village was vandalized at the end of June, said: I am well aware that the atmosphere and surroundings of the streets are much more hostile. This has to do with the way the press talks about the government’s stance on transgender people and conversion therapy, withdrawing adult justice reform, and funding school education. For those who are intolerant and want to harm LGBTQ+ people, it sends a clear message of OK.

Public acceptance has improved dramatically over the past half century, but there is still a long way to go, said Linda Riley, publisher of Diva magazine and founder of Lesbian Visibility Week. I got a notification from a friend.

When I was 17, walking the streets was common for verbal abuse. Now she’s almost 60 and it’s a hate crime, she said. But if you’ve researched the entire community about how safe it is safe for people of all ages to walk the streets hand in hand, they say it’s still always a concern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/29/spate-of-attacks-across-uk-sparks-fear-among-lgbtq-community

