Pen Farthing ‘to arrive safely’ in UK after airlift from Kabul airport with 200 animals on government line





Pen Farthing will arrive in the UK on a private charter after the former Royal Marines became one of the last British civilians to evacuate from Kabul airport.

Farding, who founded an animal shelter in Kabul, was airlifted from the capital on Saturday along with 200 cats and dogs.

Twenty-four of his Afghan employees were left behind despite being granted departure visas after the Taliban refused to enter the airport.

Mr Farthing, who had previously vowed not to leave without staff, said in an interview with Sun on Saturday:

Some of them came to the airport with me, but they couldn’t cross the line from the Taliban to British control.

There were many tears as we said goodbye. I feel a lot. I feel very sad for them. [but] I feel reassured for me and happy with the animals.

The former Marines were to fly to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, before flying to England.

His friend Dominic Dyer checked in on a Sunday morning. Pen Farthing and his dog and cat are set to land in Heathrow soon. There, you will meet veterinarians, Nowzad staff and a team of experts who will take care of the animals he brings home. Kabul.

His evacuation received widespread public support, but officials accused him of prioritizing animal life over humans and harassing tactics in clashes over evacuation.

As the plane took off, the Sunday Times released a recording of a voicemail sent to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s aide. In this recording, Farthing vowed to spend the rest of her time destroying you on social media. Other f****g platforms I can find.

He added: Here’s the deal, buddy. You either get me that damn Isaf number and you get permission to enter the airfield, or tomorrow morning I’ll turn on you and everyone. You’ll find that you’re blocking the damn movement. okay?

One lawyer said Fardings’ behavior was absurd and that the public would know that he wasn’t a good person.

Another government source told Sky News that the public had no idea how much time was spent evacuating Mr. Farthing and his rescue animals.

The military should focus on extracting itself rather than dealing with cats and dogs, he added.

Farthing’s allies dismissed the claim as a disgusting slander campaign.

The campaign that Farthing launched to evacuate himself and rescue animals (which he called Operation Ark) came after a heated debate with British politicians earlier this week.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace complained that it was hampering British efforts to evacuate vulnerable civilians.

In an interview with LBC on Friday, Wallace said: I think it’s taken too much time for my senior commanders to deal with this issue when they need to focus on dealing with the humanitarian crisis.

The defense secretary also posted a Twitter thread denouncing criticism from supporters of Farthings and bullying, falsehood and intimidating behavior against Pentagon employees.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Relations Selection Committee, said: “It’s difficult to get people in and out of the airport, so we mobilized a lot of troops to pick up 200 dogs, but there is a chance that the interpreter’s family will die.

He told LBC: “What if I send an ambulance to save my dog ​​and not your mother?

