How Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Match Starts Tonight UK Time and Watch on TV





YouTube star Jake Paul will once again head into the ring as he continues his boxing career.

Paul will work to improve his 3-0 record against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old previously beat YouTuber AnEsongib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

The undercard for tonight’s event also features Manchester’s Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who will fight Anthony Taylor.

Fury could potentially become Jake Paul’s future opponent after the two blasted each other on social media.

The Paul vs Woodley fight is set to mark a big draw with pay-per-view customers. But if you’re planning to watch it in the UK, it’s going to be a very late night or early morning bout in the US.

Here’s what you need to know about the fight, when it starts, and how to watch it online and on TV.

Where is the fight going?

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team.

What time does the Jake Paul fight start?

The match will be held in the USA on the night of Sunday, August 29th and will be set to 8 rounds as the weight limit is set at 190 pounds (known as cruiserweight).

But for those who want to see live in the UK, it will be late/early morning.

The coverage begins tonight at 12:30 p.m. at the BT Sports box office.

There, Undercard will fight alongside the expected Tommy Fury in the ring around 1:30am.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will head to the ring around 5am.

However, this could all change depending on how long the undercard fight lasts.

how to watch a fight

The match will be broadcast live from the BT Sports box office and will cost $16.95 in the UK and $29.99 in Ireland. The PPV main card starts at 12:30 AM at the BT Sports box office.

Matches can be accessed via BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky, the web or the BT Sport Box Office app.

Click here to purchase the battle.

