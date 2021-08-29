Operation Welcome – GOV.UK





Work is underway across the government to help Afghans, their families and those most at risk who have been evacuated, who have joined us in the conflict, rebuild their lives in what is now the UK.

Dubbed Operation Warm Welcome, the initiative will be overseen by Victoria Atkins as the new Afghan resettlement minister.

The assistance provided is similar to the commitment of the Syrian resettlement program, working closely with the British military and the British government in Afghanistan to ensure that those who risk their lives receive critical health, education and employment assistance. Accommodation necessary for full integration into society.

The UK has a proud history of providing safe havens to those in need, and plans to begin next week will capitalize on the generosity of the spirit and already overflowing support offers from charities, businesses and the UK public.

This includes the creation of a central portal through which people, organizations and businesses can register for support offers. This includes volunteering, job opportunities, and expertise in helping with integration and handling donations of trauma or items such as clothing and toys. A free English course is also offered, recognizing that many of the dependents of former staff and Afghan translators may need it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

For those who have left home with only a small bag of personal belongings and for those who are afraid of their lives, coming to the UK is undoubtedly an exhilarating experience as well as one of their hopes for the future.

I am determined to welcome them with open arms and provide our government with the assistance they need to rebuild their lives. We will never forget the brave sacrifices of the Afghans who took great risks and chose to work with us. We owe them and their families a huge debt.

Full details are based on appointments set up next week and already made. This includes $5 million for local councils to provide housing assistance, vaccines for everyone upon arrival, and access to rapid mental well-being and trauma support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/operation-warm-welcome The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos