British bookings surge ahead of UK vacation in 2022 | UK News





It’s a riddle that Tourism UK has been struggling to solve for decades. How to convince vacationers to turn Spanish sangria into Blackpool Rock?

A record number of Britons this year have opted for a domestic vacation amid the epidemic-triggered crackdown on international travel. Now, despite the fickle weather in August, it seems that many are planning vacations in the UK again next summer.

Bookings for next year are already pouring in, according to accommodation providers, with Cornwall, Devon and Norfolk being particularly popular. Demand for destinations in Cumbria, the Peak District and Pembrokeshire has also increased significantly.

Host Unusual, a website offering more esoteric domestic vacation spots, has registered high demand for 2022. Properties in the popular area, including treehouses, windmill renovations, and general accommodation near the beach, are already booked for next summer’s peak season. .

Alex Wilson, the site’s co-founder, said many have tweaked their booking behavior. Especially for single-family homes, because we realized we had to book earlier to get the most popular accommodations.

With a 74% increase in searches for 2022 compared to this time last year, he thought a year ago his focus was on finding the last minute you need most after unlocking, but this year he felt it was important to book early to avoid disappointment. .

Steve Jarvis, co-owner of Independent Cottages, which takes bookings of self-catering cottages across the UK, also suspected last-minute thinking this summer might have caught on. He explained this, in part because of COVID-19, with 2020 bookings moving to 2021, but the level of booking inquiries in early summer quadrupled earlier this year.

More people left late to book their summer vacation homes before the pandemic, but advance bookings are likely to continue through the summer of 2022, as 25% of inquiries are for next year. with 2019.

Traditionally, August is always a busy month for last-minute vacationers, but time is so tight that the traditionally last-minute reservations have been missed.

There is also early demand for camping and glamping holidays, which tend to book late. According to glamping group Canopy and Stars, bookings for 2022 have quadrupled compared to the same period in 2019, and the most popular spaces are already booked up for the peak season of 2022.

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said last week that the majority of bookings arrived for the rest of 2021, but already had thousands of bookings for UK destinations in 2022, with 90% bookings for import. Your own accommodation including tents, travel caravans and campers.

He expects the last-minute trend to continue to dominate, but Yates is confident that after the success of this summer’s pop-up campground, many regulars will book in next year as well. A huge number of Britons took their first camping, caravan or glamping vacation last year and were delighted with what they found, he said.

Under Thatch, a self catering provider that operates primarily Welsh cottages, also said premium properties are well booked for next summer’s peak season and generally have regular customers. Director Greg Stevenson said: People have rediscovered just how cool England and Ireland really are and will be back. I can’t tell you how often I’ve heard people say they wish they had come to Wales sooner.

