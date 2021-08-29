British Republicans Win Heart From Royal Suffering Recently | monarchy





It was another week that the royal open wounds were made public to the world.

Prince Andrew has been identified as a person interested in a new US investigation into the infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein. A few days later, in a new epilogue of the biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the duo revealed that they believed the royal family was not responsible for the concerns raised in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Separately, another kind of unwelcome development for the royal family occurred on Sunday when a charity founded by Prince Charles launched an ethical investigation into allegations that intermediaries were being paid in exchange for preparing dinners with wealthy donors. future king.

It is the background that convinces me that those who often make a lonely case for the British Republic are making progress quietly in response to publicity campaigns designed to get people talking, as well as arguing for an increase in official support in recent years. their cause.

A series of billboards from the Campaign Group Republic are unprecedentedly naked calling for the abolition of the monarchy.

And it served one of the desired goals of triggering a reaction, even if at least one involved breaking it. New billboards are coming up in the near future, including one depicting Andrew as wanted.

But while the royal debate continues to indirectly help the cause, less recognized and perhaps counterintuitive factors are driving new hires, especially television mogul Crown, to the Republican Party.

Richard Crane, 23, a PhD student at York University who joined Republic two months ago, says the series has started his journey from an anti-monarchist to someone who is an active advocate of abolition.

He said he started to do a little more research into what that role was and what systems exist in other countries like India and Ireland, and he realized a lot.

Another conservative Londoner who joined last year, 29-year-old Henry Beach, who works in marketing, is an example of a smaller but farther-reaching campaign than the center-left silo.

I actually got interested in buying an apartment with my girlfriend,” he said.

It has a lease on it and a free owner on it, which I’m quite misunderstood. It gave rise to the idea that we still live in the feudal system and everything that flows from it.

Republics CEO Graham Smith has expressed satisfaction with the impact of the recent campaign and argues that the wind is starting to change. And he sees the anger surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan as a trigger.

Its split opinion again. “I think a lot of people have sympathy for them, and a lot of people really want to leave.”

But I think many people were quite shocked by the racist claims about Megan’s health, for example.

Smith said the republic’s main focus remained on preparing for the opportunities surrounding succession to the throne. He said the potentially less popular King Charles is a headache for those trying to preserve the monarchy.

“I don’t think a constitutional crisis will be inevitable, but I think it’s a very serious problem,” he said. We think he’ll find it very difficult to keep his mouth shut and not say anything about matters that matter to him. I think he has messianic complexities. He feels he is here to save us from ourselves.

Opinion polls continue to highlight the popularity of monarchies in Britain. A YouGov poll in May found that three out of five Brits (61%) still support the monarchy, down slightly from the previous year. However, the same poll found that 41% of 18-24 year olds said the UK should elect a head of state, while 31% continued to support the monarchy.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who led the Republican movement in a 1999 poll, stresses that this is an important moment on the other side of the world as well.

Queens’ death or abdication would be a historic watershed and he wasn’t sure how the other side would behave, he told The Guardian.

In the UK, the debate should be egalitarian. In modern democracy, republicans would argue that all public offices should be open to all citizens. Why do taxpayers spend so much money to keep a family so incredibly grand?

He added: I think it’s harder to sell in the UK, but the message is still the same in Australia, and London’s view for most people, inside and outside the royal family, is astonishing that Australia is no longer a republic. .

Turnbull is also convinced that the atmosphere surrounding a new generation of royalty will not be enough to save the monarchy in future polls in Australia.

A lot of people think that just having a passion for the young royal family will be overwhelming, but I think you’re confusing the passion for celebrities with something completely different.”

Americans are big fans of royal gossip and the glamor that comes with it, but they don’t want to be part of the Commonwealth.

