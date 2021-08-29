Mitt Romney: US potentially leaving Americans and Afghan allies in Afghanistan after withdrawal “a moral stain”





“Leaving the Americans behind and leaving our Afghan friends who have worked with us would put us and us a moral blot,” the Utah Republican told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when He was asked whether US troops should stay in the country past Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline to ensure all US citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghan allies are evacuated.

“It was not to happen. It was preventable,” Romney added. “We didn’t need to be in this rushing situation with terrorists around our necks. But it really was the responsibility of the previous administration and this administration that caused this crisis.”

The senator’s comments come as concern mounts over the United States’ unbridled exit from Afghanistan as the withdrawal deadline approaches. While President Joe Biden said last week that he was meeting the deadline, which had been set under the Trump administration, lawmakers on both sides said they had urged officials in the Biden administration to extend it, in order to give more time to the soldiers to carry out the evacuations. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Tapper in a separate State of the Union interview on Sunday that the administration is committed to “safely passing” Americans and Afghans who have helped the US government after the withdrawal deadline, stating: “After August 31, we believe we have substantial leverage in forcing the Taliban to live up to their commitments to allow safe passage for US citizens, lawful permanent residents and allies Afghans who have travel documents to come to the United States. ”And the US State Department, along with the governments of many other countries around the world, issued a statement at noon on Sunday saying they will hold the Taliban on their promises to allow people to leave the country after Tuesday.

“We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside of Afghanistan,” said in part the press release.

About 250 Americans who try to leave Afghanistan remain in the country, according to new figures from a State Department spokesperson on Sunday. About 50 evacuations took place over the past day, bringing the total number of U.S. citizens evacuated to 5,500.

“Our team on the ground continues to coordinate round-the-clock assistance for this group, while taking into account the current security situation,” the State Department spokesman said in a statement.

The United States has evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of an estimated 111,900 people in total since August 14, according to a White House official.

Democratic Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who, along with GOP Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan, made an unauthorized trip to Afghanistan last week to see the evacuation situation, told Tapper later in “State of the Union “that the process is not going as smoothly as the White House describes.

“One of the things we’ve learned on the ground is that one of the biggest burdens on the troops is all these random requests coming from members of Congress and members of the administration, without any sort of feedback. ‘organization,’ Moulton said.

The US troops “are making this incredibly heroic effort, not only out there … thousands of requests and figuring out which ones we need to pass on,” he said. “So the system is not working very well.”

On Sunday, the White House announced that approximately 2,900 people had been evacuated from Kabul from 3 a.m.ET on Saturday to 3 a.m.ET on Sunday. These evacuations were carried out by 32 US military flights that carried approximately 2,200 evacuees and nine coalition flights that carried 700 people.

This story was updated with additional details on Sunday.

CNN’s Barbara Starr, Jason Hoffman, Paul LeBlanc and Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

