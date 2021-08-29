Business group says investment in UK workers won’t solve the labor crisis | retail





One of the UK’s largest business lobby groups is protesting government advice on investing in domestic workers, saying the move will not address the short-term labor shortage that is increasingly straining retailers and supply chains.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) leads choirs of growing business organizations and calls for new, flexible visas that allow foreign workers to play important roles, especially as truck drivers, after workers displaced due to COVID-19 and Brexit I did.

Roger Barker, Director of IoD Policy, said UK businesses should definitely invest in the skills and capabilities of their domestic workforce, but this is unlikely to be a solution to the short-term labor market shortage. Governments must adopt a more pragmatic approach, including a more flexible visa scheme, to ease the current pressure on business.

A shortage of truckers, partly due to the Covid crisis and Brexit, has already put pressure on UK supply chains and some retailers, fast food chains and supermarkets are struggling to refresh their inventory.

Last week, the British Industry Confederation (CBI) reported that inventory levels fell to its lowest level in August since retail trends were first tracked nearly 40 years ago, McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes and chicken chain Nandos had to close 50 locations. . Due to the shortage, the most popular surrounding dishes could not be served.

The supply crisis has been blamed for worker shortages in several key industry sectors due to coronavirus pressures and a foreign labor shortage caused by Brexit. Companies, including Waitrose, had to raise salaries to attract employees. Waitrose is now known to be prepared to pay 53,780 per year for heavy-duty drivers that exceed the salaries of some headquarters executives.

Industry groups, including Logistics UK and the British Retail Consortium, have asked the government to provide temporary UK visas to EU truck drivers to address the issue.

But business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says employers should invest in UK employees rather than relying on foreign labor, especially since domestic workers could be left without financial support after the vacation program ends on 30 September. said.

In a letter to the business group on Friday, Kwarteng urged employers to help many UK-based workers. [who] We now face an uncertain future and must find new employment opportunities.

Kwarteng will agree on the importance of leveraging the domestic workforce and how we should consider migration policies along with our strategy to better ensure that UK-based workers have better access to quality employment opportunities, Kwarteng added.

However, other industry groups, including the Federation of British Industries (CBI) and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), are warning that the current workforce shortage could jeopardize the post-coronavirus recovery if not addressed.

From HGV drivers to hospitality; Matthew Pell, CBI’s chief policy officer, said there was no doubt that a workforce shortage, from skilled food makers to construction professionals, is putting pressure on the post-pandemic recovery.

He said vacation planning would help close the labor gap in some cases, but there are deeper and more structural problems to address, including a lack of skills.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

The number of small businesses saying a skills shortage is holding them back has surged in recent months, according to FSB’s national president Mike Cherry. He added that if the situation is unbearable, there is a risk of suffocation before the economic recovery actually begins.

Balance is key here. We need an immigration system accessible to businesses of all sizes, which will give them access to the international talent they need to grow, as well as new efforts to advance the next generation of skills and retrain workers already in the UK. . He said it would be misleading and unfair to suggest that this is a choice or not an option.

Cherry added that it would have to temporarily re-attract international HGV drivers while at the same time investing in domestic training courses that could take months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/29/business-group-says-investing-in-uk-workers-wont-solve-labour-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos