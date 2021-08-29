US kills suicide bombers in Kabul, official says





A US military drone strike detonated an explosives-laden vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, a Defense Ministry official said, hours after President Biden warned of a terrorist attack on the capital’s airport Afghan was very likely.

A spokesman for the US Central Command, Captain Bill Urban, said the military was trying to determine if the strike caused civilian casualties, although he noted that there was no immediate evidence of this. .

US military forces today carried out an unmanned self-defense airstrike on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent IS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International Airport, Captain Urban said, referring to the Islamic State Khorasan group. He added: We are confident that we have successfully hit the target. Large secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States Embassy in Kabul said there was a specific and credible threat to the airport area, where a suicide bombing on Thursday killed around 170 civilians and 13 members of the military. American. State Department officials have issued several similar warnings in recent days.

With just two days before Mr Bidens’ Tuesday deadline to complete the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the military was focused on controlling and airlifting Afghan and US civilians to bring its own personnel home. .

On Sunday morning, students from the American University of Afghanistan and their families boarded buses bound for the airport, which could prove to be the last day of civilian evacuations. Some 300 U.S. citizens are still in Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

The departures of US troops will mark the tumultuous end of a 20-year war that has plunged the country into grief and despair, with many Afghans fearing for their lives under the Taliban and struggling to provide for their families in a context of liquidity shortages and rising food prices. At least some banks had opened in Kabul on Sunday, and long lines had formed outside their doors.

Thursday’s airport attack, which occurred as US troops checked those hoping to enter, once again underscored the human toll of the war for both Afghans, the overwhelming majority for the victims, and for the American families who lost loved ones sent to fight it.

The 13 US servicemen killed came from across the country, from California to Wyoming to Tennessee, and were on average just over 22 years old. Eleven were Marines, one was a Navy medic and one was in the military.

About 113,500 people, mostly Afghans, have been evacuated since Aug. 14, a Pentagon official said the day before Kabul was captured by the Taliban. About 1,400 people were still at the airport on Saturday, having been screened and booked for flights, Pentagon officials said.

It is believed that hundreds of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country. Mr Biden and other world leaders have acknowledged that many will not come out before the deadline.

Jim Huylebroek contributed reporting.

