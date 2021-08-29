



UK Politics and Policy Updates

Changes to the UK’s human rights law risk “flaming fire” in Northern Ireland’s fragile politics and undermining peace, politicians on both sides of the Irish border warned before announcing an independent review of the bill.

A review of the 1998 bill, led by retired judge Peter Gross, has long been under attack by Conservative lawmakers and is due to be reported by the end of the year.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, contained an important section on human rights supported by the United Kingdom’s Human Rights Act.

Academics, politicians and human rights activists fear any attempt to dilute the bill would jeopardize the region’s political balance after a peace deal and an already fragile Brexit.

“Discussing the possibility of repealing the law would greatly undermine the Good Friday agreement,” said Senator John Pinukane of Sinpain of Belfast North. His party is a member of the Northern Ireland Sharing of Power Administration.

Former Foreign Minister and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who now chairs the Irish Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, said any change “will fuel the flames of an already fragile political situation” in Northern Ireland. Ireland is the guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement.

The bill has been criticized by successive Conservative governments, and has promised to be repealed in 2010 and 2015 Conservative manifestos. In 2019, Boris Johnson promised to “update” this law, which incorporated the European Convention on Human Rights into British law.

Some Conservative lawmakers worry that courts are overusing their powers and risking judges getting caught up in politics. Ministers have already proposed changes to judicial review that challenge government decisions in courts.

Human rights law has long provoked political outrage as UK courts need to consider human rights rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, despite Britain’s exit from the EU.

However, if the government amends the bill, it is likely to encounter considerable opposition. Many submissions to review by campaign groups, charities, and academia say the measure is working well and no change is required.

Britain has already received sharp criticism in Belfast and Dublin for plans to stop prosecuting people charged with violent crimes during the matter, and Pinukane said the process must be seen through the lens of Brexit.

“They don’t want human rights legislation where obligations are considered foreign,” said Pinukane, who welcomed a new EU investigation into the 1989 murder of his father by a loyal paramilitary group.

Northern Ireland’s Social Democratic Labor Party (SDLP), in the report submitted, feared that the review would be a new battleground for “malignant European skepticism”.

British Prime Minister Robert Buckland, who began a review in December, said the focus would be on whether the 1998 bill was working effectively. “Human rights are deeply rooted in our constitution and the UK has a proud tradition of supporting and promoting human rights at home and abroad,” he said.

He also told the Joint Human Rights Commission in July that the government remains committed to the European Convention on Human Rights and the Good Friday Agreement.

The Commission concluded in its July report that there was no room for reform and that “amending the Human Rights Act would pose a great risk to our constitutional settlement and to the exercise of our rights”.

Campaign group Liberty said in a report submitted that it was “deeply concerned” that these changes “will limit the ability of courts to provide direct remedies when they discover that human rights violations have occurred.”

Amnesty International in the UK said the legislation protects individual rights “with caution and precision” and there is no public support for the reform. “Then the only drivers for the downsizing of HRA seem to be Westminster executives and a small number of media outlets and influential but opaque think tanks.”

The legal charity Public Law Projects noted that tampering with the law could “create many other potential problems, including significant issues related to handover agreements.”

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve said in an interview with the Financial Times that “if the government has a sense of humor, I hope there will be no major changes.”

Former Attorney General, Lord Edward Garnier QC, acknowledged initial concerns, but said, “Mostly [the act has] It was more beneficial than not.”

Nevertheless, there is some support for overhaul. The Metropolitan Police Department and the National Police Commissioners’ Council said in their submissions that “frequent claims” for compensation for human rights violations were “expensive and costly to deal with”.

Senior lawyers from the Society of Conservative Lawyers also urged the law to be amended, saying that “the law engaged our judges in the wrong kind of judicial action” and “promotes an over-interpretation of the law.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said, “It is right to review whether the Human Rights Act is being properly implemented 20 years later.” The panel said it was working closely with stakeholders across the UK, including Northern Ireland.

