U.S. diplomats unlikely to stay in Afghanistan after troops leave





The United States is unlikely to maintain diplomats in Afghanistan after the US military leaves on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said on Sunday, ending a 20-year mission of one of the largest US embassies in the world.

Officials said the US mission in Afghanistan was scheduled to open a diplomatic mission in another country in the region, in part to continue to help the influx of expected refugees secure the necessary departure documents. This effort could be based in Pakistan or the United Arab Emirates, an official said, given the large Afghan diaspora in both countries. US diplomats have also held peace talks with the Taliban for years in Qatar, where there is a large US military base that now serves as a staging post for tens of thousands of evacuated Afghans.

After saying last week that the Biden administration was examining options for the future of the embassy in Kabul, Blinken told NBC Meet the Press on Sunday that in terms of a diplomatic presence on the ground on September 1, that’s not likely to happen.

But what is going to happen is that our commitment to continue to help people leave Afghanistan who want to leave and who have not left by September 1, it continues, Mr Blinken said. There is no deadline for this effort. And we have the means, we have the mechanisms to help facilitate the continued departure of people from Afghanistan if they choose to leave.

The Taliban had wanted the United States and other foreign diplomats to stay in Kabul in recognition of the Taliban’s legitimacy as Afghan rulers.

Ending the US diplomatic presence in the country will be a blow to the US diplomatic corps. Hundreds of US diplomats served in Afghanistan after the embassy was taken over by the Marines in December 2001 during the US-led invasion. It had been closed since 1989, when the Soviet army withdrew from Afghanistan after a 10-year war.

The number of diplomatic missions exploded in a so-called civilian increase that coincided with a surge in military troops that began in 2010. The embassy compound in Kabul subsequently expanded, with hundreds of millions of dollars in additional office space, employee apartments, fortified gates and blast walls over 15 acres, roughly the size of Liberty Island in New York Harbor.

Just weeks before the embassy closed on August 15, as the Taliban took control of the capital, its staff numbered around 4,000 employees, of which around 1,400 were American diplomats, contractors and government officials. ‘other American agencies.

Non-essential workers had been airlifted months before, and by the time the American flag was lowered two weeks ago, only a small core of diplomats remained to be evacuated to a secure compound at the international airport where they could. be protected by the military. Now, with the military leaving as part of a deal with the Taliban, the State Department has had no choice but to withdraw its diplomats as well.

