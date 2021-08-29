SC Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts horrific parade in Afghanistan after US withdrawal





(CBS News) – Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina blasted President Biden for his execution of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, warning that a horrific parade is expected to unfold with US citizens and Afghan allies remaining in the country after the Tuesday deadline.

It has been a very emotional day for all of us. The parade of horrors is about to unfold, Graham said in an interview with Face the Nation. Left behind thousands of Afghan allies who bravely fought with us. Were going to leave hundreds of American citizens behind. The luck of another September 11 has just skyrocketed.

Mr Biden continued to meet his August 31 deadline for concluding the US mission in Afghanistan, and the Pentagon has started reducing the remaining troops sent to Kabul to help the State Department evacuate thousands of US citizens. and Afghans who assisted American forces during the 20 Years War.

Since Aug. 14, 114,400 people have been airlifted out of Afghanistan, according to a White House official, including 2,900 over a 24-hour period that began early Saturday morning. Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Mr. Bidens, told Face the Nation that the Biden administration believes about 300 Americans are still in the country.

Historic airlifts for U.S. citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan began to slow ahead of Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline, although the Biden administration continued to transport people out of Kabul following an attack murderer outside the gates of major airports Thursday, which claimed the lives of at least 170 people, including 13 US servicemen.

The ISIS-K group, the Afghan affiliate of the terrorist group ISIS, claimed responsibility for the explosion, and Mr Biden pledged revenge for the attack. The United States has since launched two airstrikes against the militant group. The first, Friday, killed two prominent ISIS-K planners and facilitators. The second, Sunday, pulled out an ISIS K vehicle near Kabul airport that was loaded with explosives.

Graham, however, said he did not believe that the strikes launched by the United States would degrade ISIS and that the number of ISIS fighters had doubled.

You cannot break the will of ISIS with drone attacks, he said. You have to have people on the ground hitting these people day in and day out. You can’t do it on the horizon.

The South Carolina senator, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, said he believed Mr Biden had left the United States threatened with yet another attack on the homeland, with the Taliban now controlling the Afghanistan after its government collapsed earlier this month. , and creating the conditions for ISIS to flourish.

We have set the conditions for another 9/11, he said. I have never been more worried about an attack on our homeland than I am now. And we did not end this war. President Biden has said he wants to take Afghanistan off the plates of future presidents. He did exactly the opposite. For the next 20 years, US presidents will face this catastrophe in Afghanistan. This war is not over. We have entered a deadly new chapter. Terrorists are now in command of Afghanistan.

Graham, like some Republicans, said he believed Mr Biden should be impeached for his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and suggested the president was ignoring good advice on the way forward in the country.

I think his dereliction of duty to leave hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines, to turn them into hostages, to abandon thousands of Afghans who fought honorably alongside us, to create the conditions for another. September 11 which has now broken out, he said. It’s Joe Biden being Joe Biden. He’s been like this for 40 years, but now he’s the Commander-in-Chief. He is not a senator. It is not the vice-president. These are decisions of the commander-in-chief.

With the Taliban now in control of Afghanistan, Graham urged the Biden administration not to legitimize the group, warning it will embolden terrorist organizations around the world.

If you do, you are going to put Americans in danger all over the world because other terrorist organizations will say that the best way to get the attention and legitimacy of the Americas is to kidnap Americans or people who have fought. with America, he said. Were in a very dangerous situation in Afghanistan. And I worry about the consequences of the way we deal with Afghanistan may affect our footprint all over the world.

